Napa jobless rate drops, but remains historically high

edd-logo-2-Color.jpg

Napa’s jobless rate, dramatically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to decline, slowly. Some 5,900 Napans remained without jobs this August, compared to only 2,000 one year ago.

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 8.3% in August, down from a revised 10.6% in July 2020, and above the year-ago estimate of 2.7%. The data was reported by the state Employment Development Department. 

Napa County's rate compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 11.6% for California and 8.5% for the nation during the same period.

Farm jobs declined from 6,000 a year ago to 4,800 this August. Beverage manufacturing jobs declined from 12,500 to 11,000 year-over-year.

Transportation, warehousing and utilities jobs dropped from 14,300 positions to 9,400.

At the same time, retail trade jobs in Napa County increased year-over-year, rising from 6,500 to 7,100 such positions. Educational and health service jobs also rose, from 9,900 to 10,500 jobs.

Napa County has the 19th lowest unemployment rate in the state.

Solano County’s jobless rate, 10.3%, put it in 41st position. There are some 20,700 people looking for work in Solano County.

Sonoma County, at 7.7%, is in 10th place. There are 19,500 jobless residents in Sonoma County.

Watch Now: Berryessa Highlands after fire 

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

