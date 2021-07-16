Napa jobless rate increases slightly in June

Napa County’s jobless rate increased slightly from May to June, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department,
The unemployment rate in the Napa County was 6.0% in June, up from a revised 5.6% in May, and below the year-ago estimate of 12.4%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 8.0% for California and 6.1% for the nation during the same period.
Leading the recovery locally were construction, wine, service and leisure and hospitality jobs, the EDD reported.
The number of leisure and hospitality jobs in Napa County jumped from 7,800 on year ago to 11,000 one month ago.
One year ago some 8,700 Napa County residents were jobless. This June that number dropped to 4,300.
Statewide, Napa County had the 14th lowest unemployment rate. Marin County had the lowest jobless rate. Solano County was ranked 41st and Sonoma County, 7th.

