The unemployment rate in the Napa County was 3.1% in May, down from a revised 3.2% in April but above the year-ago estimate of 2.6%, the California Employment Development Department reported.
That compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.5% for California and 3.4% for the nation during the same period.
Year-over-year, Napa County industries with increased hiring included construction, private service, transportation, warehousing and utilities, and leisure and hospitality. However, retail trade, farm and government jobs declined.
Year-over-year, Napa County’s labor force grew slightly, from 71,800 to 72,000 workers. An estimated 1,900 local workers were unemployed one year ago. That number now totals 2,300.
Napa County had the fifth lowest jobless rate in the state in May. Sonoma County was ranked eighth. To compare, Solano County ranked 22nd and Lake County 35th out of 58 counties.
San Mateo County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state, just 2.7%.
From Our Readers: Celebrating the Napa County graduates of 2023
Shayleyv Zaccone
Shayleyv Zaccone, Napa High School
Plans After High School: I will be attending CSU Fullerton in the fall and majoring in Theater Arts.
Academic Achievements : Thespian Scholar Inductee, Seal of Biliteracy, International Spanish Academy award, received the Shirley Ray Memorial Scholarship, All American Dancer award, Spiritleader for 4 years.
Hobbies, community groups, volunteering: Dance, Theater, Community outreach with the Napa High Spiritleaders at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk To End Alz and Veterans Home visits.
Kaitlyn Surratt
Kaitlyn Surratt, Valley Oak High School
Plans After High School: Napa Valley College
Shannon Hattyar
Shannon Hattyar, National University (Vintage High School, Class of 2002)
Plans After College: Shannon has been teaching elementary school in Napa Valley Unified School District for the past 15 years.
Academic Achievements : Ed.D in Educational Leadership from National University, MA in Education from Sonoma State, Teaching Credential from Sonoma State, BA in Visual Arts from University of California, San Diego
Hobbies, community groups, volunteering: Girls on the Run Coach since 2012, Choreographer for Salvador/Willow After School Performing Arts Department, Artful Learning National Trainer, Local Artist
Esmeralda Duran
Esmeralda Duran, Vintage High School
Plans After High School: Go to NVC
Academic Achievements: 3.80 GPA
Hobbies, community groups, volunteering: Like to go to the movies
Angel Brianna Vega Ramirez
Angel Brianna Vega Ramirez, Napa High School
Plans After High School: Plans to attend Sacramento State to study nursing
Academic Achievements AVID Student, Bi-literacy, During her Senior year she also took EMT program at Napa Valley College
Hobbies/Community Groups/Volunteering: President of the NHS Ballet Folklórico dance team during her sophomore and junior year. In her senior year, she was part of Jazz 2, Breakers and Salsa dance class.
Angélica Ramírez
Blas Antonio Montanez
Blas Antonio Montanez, Calistoga High School
Plans After High School: Napa Valley College
Kailey Wilkens
Kailey Wilkens, Vintage High School
Plans After High School: Attending University of San Francisco to study Design and Architecture
Academic Achievements 4.0 GPA
Hobbies/Community Groups/Volunteering: Varsity Tennis Captain, President of Bring Change to Mind, Choir
Victoria Hickman
Victoria Hickman, Calistoga High School
Plans After High School: Attend Cal Poly Pomona to focus on Apparel Design and Merchandising
Trey Williams
Trey Williams, Vintage High School
Plans After High School: I am going to continue my education at Napa JC majoring in graphic design!
Academic Achievements: I have had a 4.0 for the last two years.
Hobbies, community groups, volunteering: My hobbies are camping, fishing, video games, going to the beach and Disneyland.
