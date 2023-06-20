The unemployment rate in the Napa County was 3.1% in May, down from a revised 3.2% in April but above the year-ago estimate of 2.6%, the California Employment Development Department reported.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

That compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.5% for California and 3.4% for the nation during the same period.

Year-over-year, Napa County industries with increased hiring included construction, private service, transportation, warehousing and utilities, and leisure and hospitality. However, retail trade, farm and government jobs declined.

Year-over-year, Napa County’s labor force grew slightly, from 71,800 to 72,000 workers. An estimated 1,900 local workers were unemployed one year ago. That number now totals 2,300.

Napa County had the fifth lowest jobless rate in the state in May. Sonoma County was ranked eighth. To compare, Solano County ranked 22nd and Lake County 35th out of 58 counties.

San Mateo County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state, just 2.7%.

From Our Readers: Celebrating the Napa County graduates of 2023 Shayleyv Zaccone Kaitlyn Surratt Shannon Hattyar Esmeralda Duran Angel Brianna Vega Ramirez Blas Antonio Montanez Kailey Wilkens Victoria Hickman Trey Williams