The man convicted last month of sexually assaulting two women — one of them at the BottleRock music festival — by cutting holes in portable toilets has been sentenced to 16 years and eight months in prison.
Peterson William Fontes, a 42-year-old Richmond resident, received the sentence – the maximum under state law – Tuesday from Napa County Superior Judge Scott R.L. Young, according to a news release from the county District Attorney’s Office.
A jury had convicted Fontes Dec. 10 on two counts of sexual penetration by force, as well as one count each of second-degree burglary and vandalism and a special allegation of vandalism causing more than $400 in damage.
Napa Police arrested Fontes on May 26, 2019, the final day of BottleRock at the Napa Valley Expo, in connection to a woman’s report that someone had assaulted her the day before through a hole that allowed the suspect to reach inside a commode.
Fontes was later identified as a suspect in a similar incident involving a temporary restroom at an Alameda County street fair, and was also charged with that crime, the District Attorney’s Office said. Both victims testified against Fontes at trial.
“This defendant exhibited an extreme and reprehensible degree of criminal sophistication and planning in carrying out these sexual assaults,” Deputy District Attorney Kristen Orlando said in the Napa County statement. “He meticulously placed holes in handicap porta-potties at busy events and preyed on unsuspecting women during their most private moments, when they were at their most vulnerable.
“The sentence this court imposed was the maximum sentence the law permits. We hope that it provides the survivors some well-deserved closure, and are grateful that it will ensure that they, and the community, are safe from this defendant for as long as possible.”