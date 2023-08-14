The Napa Town & Country Fair’s famed Junior Livestock Auction broke its own record, organizers said, raising $2.22 million from the various hogs, lambs, goats, sheep, cattle, turkeys, rabbits and chickens up for bid.
Last year’s auction brought in $1.89 million, which heralded the return of the event to its traditional time and place at the fair. The 2021 auction, which was a standalone event due to pandemic-related concerns, brought in $1.45 million.
“The Junior Livestock Auction is one of the Napa Town and Country Fairs most enduring traditions,” Napa Valley Expo CEO Corey Oakley said in a press release. “The auction is the culmination of a year-long agriculture program involving more than 300 young people who are members of 4-H and FFA. The money they earn from auctioning their animals provides an important agri-business experience, as well as helping them achieve their educational goals.”
Money from the event goes to support the 4-H and Future Farmers of America programs in the county, as well as to the participants to compensate them for their efforts and costs of raising the animals.
Oakley said 47 more lots qualified for the auction compared to 2022. Though short of the numbers seen prior to the pandemic, he said he was happy about the upward trend.
The highest-selling animals in each category were:
Hogs: Kyle Odell, Napa FFA - Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog at $52 per pound Sheep: Bella Timm, Berryessa 4-H - Grand Champion Market Lamb at $65 per pound Beef: Jillian Harnois, Valley Ranchers 4-H - Grand Champion Market Beef at $48 per pound Goats: Xavier Pequeno, Valley Ranchers 4-H at $150 per pound
The 2024 Napa Town & Country Fair is scheduled for Aug. 8-11, with the Junior Livestock Auction planned for Aug. 10 at 9 a.m.
Here are some sights from the first day of the Napa Town & Country Fair.
Barry Eberling
PHOTOS: 2023 Junior Livestock Auction at the Napa Town & Country Fair
Nick Otto, Register
4-H members react Saturday morning while watching the Junior Livestock Auction at the Napa Valley Expo's animal pavilion.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H members wait in the pens with their animals during the Junior Livestock Auction, an annual mainstay of the Napa Town & Country Fair.
Nick Otto, Register
Elizabeth Quick with Las Amigas 4-H reacts after her Grand Champion Market hog sold at the Junior Livestock Auction on Saturday at the Napa Town & Country Fair.
Nick Otto, Register
Matt Macomber helps Bodin Yulitin with his tie during Saturday's Junior Livestock Auction, on the third day of the Napa Town & Country Fair at the Expo.
Nick Otto, Register
Adelaide Ragan and Fiona Barga watch as Isabela Rabinales tries to straighten up her goat in preparation for the Junior Livestock Auction Saturday morning at the Napa Napa Town & Country Fair.
Nick Otto, Register
Spectators watch the Junior Livestock Auction at the 2023 Napa Town & Country Fair on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Kyle Odell, who won for reserve grand champion market hog and champion Yorkshire, looks on as bidding begins on one of his two animals Saturday at the Napa Junior Livestock Auction.
Nick Otto, Register
a 4-H member's boots are seen next to a pig's hoof in a holding pen during the junior livestock auction at the 2023 Napa Town & Country Fair on Saturday, August 12.
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
Nick Otto, Register
