The Napa Town & Country Fair’s famed Junior Livestock Auction broke its own record, organizers said, raising $2.22 million from the various hogs, lambs, goats, sheep, cattle, turkeys, rabbits and chickens up for bid.

Last year’s auction brought in $1.89 million, which heralded the return of the event to its traditional time and place at the fair. The 2021 auction, which was a standalone event due to pandemic-related concerns, brought in $1.45 million.

“The Junior Livestock Auction is one of the Napa Town and Country Fairs most enduring traditions,” Napa Valley Expo CEO Corey Oakley said in a press release. “The auction is the culmination of a year-long agriculture program involving more than 300 young people who are members of 4-H and FFA. The money they earn from auctioning their animals provides an important agri-business experience, as well as helping them achieve their educational goals.”

Money from the event goes to support the 4-H and Future Farmers of America programs in the county, as well as to the participants to compensate them for their efforts and costs of raising the animals.

Oakley said 47 more lots qualified for the auction compared to 2022. Though short of the numbers seen prior to the pandemic, he said he was happy about the upward trend.

The highest-selling animals in each category were:

Hogs: Kyle Odell, Napa FFA - Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog at $52 per pound

Sheep: Bella Timm, Berryessa 4-H - Grand Champion Market Lamb at $65 per pound

Beef: Jillian Harnois, Valley Ranchers 4-H - Grand Champion Market Beef at $48 per pound

Goats: Xavier Pequeno, Valley Ranchers 4-H at $150 per pound

The 2024 Napa Town & Country Fair is scheduled for Aug. 8-11, with the Junior Livestock Auction planned for Aug. 10 at 9 a.m.

PHOTOS: 2023 Junior Livestock Auction at the Napa Town & Country Fair