A Napa Superior Court jury has acquitted a 45-year-old man who had been charged with two counts of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.
Napa Police arrested Jason Alan Hellman in May following a fight in the 500 block of Montecito Road with two other men, one of whom was hospitalized, Napa Police had reported.
During his trial, Hellman testified that he was fighting in self-defense, said Andy J. Rubinger, chief deputy public defender. The jury believed him, he said.
The jury acquitted Hellman on Aug. 1 of two counts of felony assault and two lesser, included counts of battery.