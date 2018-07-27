A convicted child molester who tried to hide his criminal record by switching identities was found guilty in Napa Superior Court Thursday of 12 felony counts tied to the misrepresentation.
Bruce Lee Clotfelter, 57, was convicted by a jury of two counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information, two counts of forgery of a document, and seven counts of grand theft, the District Attorney's Office reported.
The jury also found true that Clotfelter had three prior convictions for lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14. He was previously found to be a sexually violent predator, the DA's Office said.
Clotfelter moved to Napa in 2007 after being released from the state hospital system, according to the District Attorney's Office. That is when he changed his legal name from Bruce Lee Clotfelter to “Dalton Bruce Vail” to avoid detection as a sex offender by submitting falsified documents to U.S. Department of State. He then committed perjury regarding his name change on a Department of Motor Vehicles application. He also accepted thousands of dollars of Social Security Supplement Security Income to which he was not entitled, the District Attorney said.
The case was prosecuted before Judge Diane Price by Napa County Deputy District Attorney Crystal Howard. Napa Police investigated the case.
A sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 13.
A separate case involving Clotfelter contact with children is pending in Napa Superior Court.