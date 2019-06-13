Roy Linn Tidwell, 53, was convicted Tuesday of one count of forcible lewd acts on a child under age 14 following a three-day jury trial in Napa Superior Court, the District Attorney's Office announced.
The conviction stems from an incident in November, 2007 when the defendant had sexual contact with a 7-year-old child, the DA's office said.
Tidwell was also found guilty of two special allegations -- that he had substantial sexual conduct with the child and used force in the commission of the offense.
The prosecution was led by Deputy District Attorney Agnes Dziadur who said the case "rested heavily on the testimony of the survivor. It took extraordinary courage for her to enter a courtroom, tell a roomful of strangers the truth of her ordeal, be cross-examined and look into the face of her abuser."
Judge Elia Ortiz presided over the trial.
Tidwell, who faces up to 10 years in prison, is being held without bail. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 9 at 8:30 in Department H.