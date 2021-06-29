 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa jury rejects claims in lawsuit by former Yountville Veterans Home leader
alert top story
Courts

Napa jury rejects claims in lawsuit by former Yountville Veterans Home leader

{{featured_button_text}}
Don Veverka at the Veterans Home of California, Yountville

Don Veverka, former administrator at the state-run Veterans Home of California in Yountville, filed a wrongful termination suit against CalVet alleging he was dismissed in 2017 for trying to report safety and maintenance problems at the military retirement center, which dates to 1884.

 Register file photo

A Napa jury has turned aside a lawsuit filed against state authorities by the former director of the Yountville Veterans Home, who alleged he was fired for calling attention to unsafe and deteriorating facilities at the nation’s largest military retirement center.

In Napa County Superior Court, nine of 12 jurors ruled on Thursday that the state Department of Veterans Affairs did not illegally prevent the Veterans Home’s former administrator Don Veverka from sharing information about conditions at the Yountville campus.

Jurors also ruled against Veverka’s claims that he engaged in protected activity by sharing alleged legal violations with the Little Hoover Commission, the state oversight body that visited the Yountville home and held hearings where he testified about conditions there.

The majority did agree that CalVet’s concerns about what testimony Veverka planned to give to the commission at a June 2017 hearing was a factor in his removal from the post. However, jurors also ruled the state also would have forced out Veverka for separate and legitimate reasons, and disagreed that his complaints of unsafe working conditions were a “substantial motivating reason” for his ouster, according to court records.

The rulings concluded a trial that began May 24, more than 2 ½ years after Veverka sued CalVet over his firing in May 2017.

Veverka’s complaint alleged that CalVet employees ordered him not to communicate with politicians and leaders, threatened to terminate him if he “told the truth” to a state oversight body, and blocked him from meeting a state senator preparing a bill about CalVet. The veterans’ agency denied all of the allegations.

After being hired as administrator in April 2014, Veverka said he reported various problems at the Veterans Home to his supervisor, including all but one of seven elevators being out of service in the Yountville home’s skilled nursing center, and numerous broken heating and air conditioning service — some not working for several years.

In his lawsuit, Veverka also reported telling supervisors of leaky roofs and poorly heated living quarters, which caused staff to install space heaters in violation of fire safety codes. One resident burned his feet on a space heater and required skin grafts, the former administrator alleged.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Veverka took his complaints about years of neglect and deferred maintenance at the Veterans Home to a supervisor, local politicians, and the Little Hoover Commission, a state oversight body that described the facility as a “crumbling crown jewel” in a 2017 report.

In addition, Veverka said he raised questions about the security of the Yountville campus during his leadership of the facility, which ended a year before the Pathway Home shooting inside an on-campus building operated by the nonprofit, which treated Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. He was told at the time there was no budget to increase campus coverage by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office or the California Highway Patrol, he said.

Veverka further alleged that his supervisor Coby Peterson warned that truthful testimony to the Little Hoover Commission would leave him, Veverka, open to termination, a warning the administrator said he took as a call to perjure himself.

Peterson also barred Veverka from meeting with state Sen. Richard Roth, D-Riverside, about a bill to require CalVet to create programs for veterans suffering from homelessness and mental health problems, according to the lawsuit. Veverka claimed CalVet intended to stop him from sharing his concerns about campus safety.

In his complaint, Veverka said he received an angry, shouting phone call in October 2016 from Paul Sullivan, then CalVet’s deputy secretary for communications, who declared Veverka was acting against CalVet by agreeing to meet the U.S. Veterans Affairs secretary about greater cooperation between federal and state veterans agencies. Sullivan called Veverka a liar, the suit alleges.

In its response to the suit, CalVet officials argued the decision to dismiss Veverka as head of the Veterans Home was made not by the agency but by the office of then-Gov. Jerry Brown, and that the home’s administrator is hired — and serves — solely at the governor’s pleasure.

While CalVet’s undersecretary can recommend a hiring or firing decision, the actual decision is made through an internal process within the governor’s office for him to decide, then-Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a filing March 17. “CalVet is not the Governor’s Office, and cannot control that third party’s exercise of privilege and instruction to the witness not to answer questions,” he wrote.

Becerra described Veverka’s ouster as the result of poor financial management leading to a revenue shortfall of more than $5 million, and dissatisfaction with his ability to move forward with plans for a new skilled nursing facility at the Yountville campus. CalVet’s secretary and undersecretary cited those issues in recommending Veverka’s removal to the governor’s office, which agreed, according to Becerra’s firing.

Opened in 1884, the Yountville Veterans Home is the oldest of eight facilities in CalVet's residential network, with more than 600 military retirees and spouses in residence.

Unusual clusters of coronavirus cases among already-vaccinated residents and patients at the Yountville Veterans Home and Napa State Hospital were the result of a West Coast variant of COVID-19.

Napa Valley Register presents "They Served With Honor" 2019

“They Served With Honor” is a 10-part series honoring local veterans.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ducklings saved from storm drain by California police officer

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News