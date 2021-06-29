Napa jury rejects claims in lawsuit by former Yountville Veterans Home leader

Veverka’s complaint alleged that CalVet employees ordered him not to communicate with politicians and leaders, threatened to terminate him if he “told the truth” to a state oversight body, and blocked him from meeting a state senator preparing a bill about CalVet. The veterans’ agency denied all of the allegations.

Ex-Yountville Vets Home chief: State axed me for airing campus safety concerns Former Yountville Veterans Home Administrator Donald Veverka says he was fired by the state Department of Veterans Affairs for airing concerns…

After being hired as administrator in April 2014, Veverka said he reported various problems at the Veterans Home to his supervisor, including all but one of seven elevators being out of service in the Yountville home’s skilled nursing center, and numerous broken heating and air conditioning service — some not working for several years.

In his lawsuit, Veverka also reported telling supervisors of leaky roofs and poorly heated living quarters, which caused staff to install space heaters in violation of fire safety codes. One resident burned his feet on a space heater and required skin grafts, the former administrator alleged.

Veverka took his complaints about years of neglect and deferred maintenance at the Veterans Home to a supervisor, local politicians, and the Little Hoover Commission, a state oversight body that described the facility as a “crumbling crown jewel” in a 2017 report.