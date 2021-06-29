Napa jury rejects claims in lawsuit by former Yountville Veterans Home leader

A Napa jury has turned aside a lawsuit filed against state authorities by the former director of the Yountville Veterans Home, who alleged he was fired for calling attention to unsafe and deteriorating facilities at the nation’s largest military retirement center.
In Napa County Superior Court, nine of 12 jurors ruled on Thursday that the state Department of Veterans Affairs did not illegally prevent the Veterans Home’s former administrator Don Veverka from sharing information about conditions at the Yountville campus.
Jurors also ruled against Veverka’s claims that he engaged in protected activity by sharing alleged legal violations with the Little Hoover Commission, the state oversight body that visited the Yountville home and held hearings where he testified about conditions there.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!
The majority did agree that CalVet’s concerns about what testimony Veverka planned to give to the commission at a June 2017 hearing was a factor in his removal from the post. However, jurors also ruled the state also would have forced out Veverka for separate and legitimate reasons, and disagreed that his complaints of unsafe working conditions were a “substantial motivating reason” for his ouster, according to court records.
The rulings concluded a trial that began May 24, more than 2 ½ years after Veverka sued CalVet over his firing in May 2017.
Veverka’s complaint alleged that CalVet employees ordered him not to communicate with politicians and leaders, threatened to terminate him if he “told the truth” to a state oversight body, and blocked him from meeting a state senator preparing a bill about CalVet. The veterans’ agency denied all of the allegations.
Former Yountville Veterans Home Administrator Donald Veverka says he was fired by the state Department of Veterans Affairs for airing concerns…
After being hired as administrator in April 2014, Veverka said he reported various problems at the Veterans Home to his supervisor, including all but one of seven elevators being out of service in the Yountville home’s skilled nursing center, and numerous broken heating and air conditioning service — some not working for several years.
In his lawsuit, Veverka also reported telling supervisors of leaky roofs and poorly heated living quarters, which caused staff to install space heaters in violation of fire safety codes. One resident burned his feet on a space heater and required skin grafts, the former administrator alleged.
Veverka took his complaints about years of neglect and deferred maintenance at the Veterans Home to a supervisor, local politicians, and the Little Hoover Commission, a state oversight body that described the facility as a “crumbling crown jewel” in a 2017 report.
In addition, Veverka said he raised questions about the security of the Yountville campus during his leadership of the facility, which ended a year before the Pathway Home shooting inside an on-campus building operated by the nonprofit, which treated Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. He was told at the time there was no budget to increase campus coverage by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office or the California Highway Patrol, he said.
Veverka further alleged that his supervisor Coby Peterson warned that truthful testimony to the Little Hoover Commission would leave him, Veverka, open to termination, a warning the administrator said he took as a call to perjure himself.
Peterson also barred Veverka from meeting with state Sen. Richard Roth, D-Riverside, about a bill to require CalVet to create programs for veterans suffering from homelessness and mental health problems, according to the lawsuit. Veverka claimed CalVet intended to stop him from sharing his concerns about campus safety.
In his complaint, Veverka said he received an angry, shouting phone call in October 2016 from Paul Sullivan, then CalVet’s deputy secretary for communications, who declared Veverka was acting against CalVet by agreeing to meet the U.S. Veterans Affairs secretary about greater cooperation between federal and state veterans agencies. Sullivan called Veverka a liar, the suit alleges.
In its response to the suit, CalVet officials argued the decision to dismiss Veverka as head of the Veterans Home was made not by the agency but by the office of then-Gov. Jerry Brown, and that the home’s administrator is hired — and serves — solely at the governor’s pleasure.
While CalVet’s undersecretary can recommend a hiring or firing decision, the actual decision is made through an internal process within the governor’s office for him to decide, then-Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a filing March 17. “CalVet is not the Governor’s Office, and cannot control that third party’s exercise of privilege and instruction to the witness not to answer questions,” he wrote.
Becerra described Veverka’s ouster as the result of poor financial management leading to a revenue shortfall of more than $5 million, and dissatisfaction with his ability to move forward with plans for a new skilled nursing facility at the Yountville campus. CalVet’s secretary and undersecretary cited those issues in recommending Veverka’s removal to the governor’s office, which agreed, according to Becerra’s firing.
Opened in 1884, the Yountville Veterans Home is the oldest of eight facilities in CalVet's residential network, with more than 600 military retirees and spouses in residence.
Napa Valley Register presents "They Served With Honor" 2019
“They Served With Honor” is a 10-part series honoring local veterans.
The Register begins its new "They Served With Honor" series with a profile of Vietnam veteran Chris Rubio, looking back 50 years at his experience of war.
A former Navy nurse from Napa reflects on serving in WWII and evacuating the wounded during the Korean War.
Retired naval aviator and aircraft carrier commander Capt. Doyle Borchers reflects on how Vietnam changed his outlook on war and military service.
Harold Bunnell’s invasion of France started at the wheel of a two-and-a-half-ton GMC truck, plunging off the back of a landing craft into the surf off Omaha beach.
Louis and Sheila Daugherty of Napa reflect on their service in Vietnam, he as a field surgeon and she as a nurse at a hospital in Saigon.
Marine aviator Mike Beguelin reflects on his service in the Gulf War at the controls of the supremely powerful, but temperamental jet known as a Harrier.
Editor’s note: This is the seventh of a 10-part series profiling veterans who live in Napa County. This week’s story was sponsored by The Mead…
Leah and Dominic Heil of St. Helena reflect on their dual service with the Army in Iraq.
Bob Nance of Napa recounts his wild year at the controls of a powerful helicopter gunship in Vietnam.
The Register concludes its They Served With Honor series with the story of Albert Freitas, 98, who was shot down over France in World War II.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Now used to teach agriculture, the property is planned for 53 single-family homes, with 13 of them having accessory dwelling units.
For the first time in 20 years, Napa has a new, dedicated record store: Right On Records !!!.
Plans to bring affordable housing to Napa County's Old Sonoma Road site are becoming a little clearer.
Motorists report shorter backups than when traffic lights ruled, but are the roundabouts also safer?
After one false start, there's a new look coming to Napa's Food City shopping center. Hint: it includes pilates and Naysayer coffee.
Michael Rogerson of Rogerson Kratos avionics company has two Black Hawk helicopters he wants fighting fires in Napa County.
Napa County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a drowned swimmer at Lake Berryessa.
MUST Machining & Fabrication of St. Helena kept every worker fully employed during the pandemic — even when the owners were left homeless.
A collective of family wineries has come together to form Mia Carta tasting room in downtown Napa.
Napa County is bouncing back from the pandemic and wildfires with a planned $533 million budget.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com