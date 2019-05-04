A Napa County jury will soon decide whether a Bay Area man accused of pimping a young woman in her 20s will be found guilty of human trafficking charges.
The case stems from the October 2018 arrest of 28-year-old Kevin Lamarr Lewis. He was arrested at the Motel 6 in Napa after he drove the woman to meet law enforcement officers who had responded to her online prostitution ad. The Napa Special Investigations Bureau, which focuses on human and drug trafficking cases, partnered with the Vacaville Police Department in the sting operation that resulted in his arrest.
The woman involved in this case is not being named in this article because the Napa County District Attorney’s Office has identified her as a victim of human trafficking.
Court records show Lewis is charged with seven felonies related to pimping, human trafficking, pandering and witness intimidation. He also faces four misdemeanors related to violating a protective order, obstructing an officer and driving with a suspended license. Judge Rodney Stone presided over Lewis’s week-long trial before the 12-person jury of six men and six women.
At the time of his arrest in Napa, Lewis was out on bail after abandoning a court date in Los Angeles a week earlier, law enforcement officials said in court. That court hearing was related to human trafficking charges he faced in Los Angeles after a September arrest that involved the same woman targeted in the Napa arrest.
Prosecutors argue that Lewis and the woman were heading to Los Angeles for prostitution, but Lewis said he invited the woman on the trip for company while he broke into cars.
Los Angeles law enforcement filed a protective order that barred Lewis from contacting the woman. Napa officials have since done the same.
When questioned in court by prosecutor Stephanie Macumber of the DA’s Office on Wednesday, the woman claimed she fell in love with Lewis, who encouraged her to return to prostitution after leaving an abusive pimp, then took all of the money she earned from performing sex acts and threatened her. Lewis took the stand Friday afternoon to deny those accusations and claim that he did not know the woman continued to prostitute.
Alleged victim takes the stand
The woman who accuses Lewis of being her pimp said in response to the prosecutor’s questions Wednesday that she did not want to testify and was subpoenaed. Her family had recently received threatening phone calls and she worried for their safety, she said.
She told the prosecutor that she and Lewis had known each other for years and were introduced through family. They were friends at first, she said, but that changed about six or seven years later when their relationship began to change to one that she described as being more than friends.
She had previous experience with prostitution, but that didn’t last long, she said. Her last pimp was physically violent and she left, she said.
She had tattoos on her hand and neck that referred to Lewis, plus another large thigh tattoo that referred to her old pimp. Tattoos can be a way for pimps to brand prostitutes, Macumber said, though the woman said she had received those tattoos before Lewis became her pimp, and Lewis denied forcing her to get the tattoos.
She said he promised her money, nice clothes and a nice car if she prostituted for him, but he kept all of the money she made, she said.
She would place ads for sexual services on the internet, and Lewis would text her to commit sex acts, drive her to dates and wait nearby for her in his Infiniti with paper plates covering the license plate, she said. He would keep her purse while she went on dates, and sometimes keep her phone and delete text messages between the two of them, she said. Lewis denied doing this.
She wanted a “regular job,” but Lewis discouraged her and said people with regular jobs are “squares,” she said.
Lewis’ September arrest in Los Angeles came up several times in court Wednesday when Los Angeles Police Department officials and the woman testified.
Lewis, who said he has been breaking into cars for the past decade and has faced seven or eight related felonies in various counties, maintained he and the woman took the trip to L.A. so that he could break into cars. Los Angeles police returned stolen items found in their car to at least five owners, said Lewis’s public defender Andy Rubinger.
The Napa County District Attorney’s Office played body camera footage from an arrest in Los Angeles on Oct. 11, when officials say Lewis was apprehended after skipping out on a court hearing for charges related to human trafficking.
The video shows Lewis in a Hogwarts T-shirt and an unzipped black hoodie. Officer Michael Liebe led him into the back of a black-and-white police SUV on a sunny day. The video captures some small talk between Liebe and Lewis while sitting in traffic, on their way to the South-Central Los Angeles police station.
Audio from the footage captures Lewis asking Liebe to let him go and tell officials that he escaped instead.
“I got $10,000 for you, bro,” Lewis said, before asking the officer to turn off his body camera.
Lewis said Friday that he did not have that much money and had no intention to give the officer any money, but wanted to avoid going to jail.
Lewis tries to clear his name
Lewis said that he met the woman on her 18th birthday. The two began to develop a sexual, noncommittal relationship over the coming months, but fell out of touch until late 2017, when he said they reconnected over social media. He then asked her to accompany him on a trip to Los Angeles so that he could break into cars.
Los Angeles was a better spot to break into cars because frequent car break-ins are featured prominently on Bay Area news, Lewis said. They returned to Los Angeles between five and 10 times for such trips, Lewis said, though the woman did not participate in the car break-ins.
During their September trip to Los Angeles, Lewis said he broke into at least 40 to 50 cars at one point and stole property worth about $2,000. He agreed to drop the woman off to meet with friends since he had already made so much money.
That’s when the woman got arrested after meeting up with an undercover officer.
Lewis said when Los Angeles officers found him later, guns drawn, there were many stolen items in his backseat. He initially thought he left a cell phone turned on and officers had tracked the device’s location.
After his arrest, Lewis said he called his girlfriend, who is not the same woman as the alleged victim, to ask her to start gathering bail.
He said he skipped his court date the next month because the bail had been raised to $245,000 from $100,000, he said. Lewis knew it was wrong, but he had about $160, he said.
He headed to catch a Greyhound bus, where he was arrested. Again, Lewis said he called his girlfriend for help pulling together the bail, but she came up $1,500 short. His grandfather agreed to loan him the last sum he needed to be released and the alleged victim said she could give Lewis $1,500 to repay his grandfather, he said.
He texted and called the woman multiple times to no avail, but she eventually answered and agreed to meet with him, Lewis said. Lewis agreed to drive her to meet someone in Napa who he believed to have the $1,500, he said. That’s when the woman and Lewis were arrested at the Motel 6.
He denied that he would drive her to commit an act of prostitution and said he knew the woman had previously been a prostitute, but didn’t know whether that continued to be the case, he said. Lewis also said he did not know that the woman had previously accused him of pimping her out.
While Lewis denied the human trafficking charges, he admitted to contacting the woman in spite of protective orders, delaying officers, driving on a suspended license and making phone calls in jail, in spite of a judge’s order that he could only contact his four-year-old son.
The trial resumes Monday, when closing arguments are expected to be made.