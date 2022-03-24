 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Napa KFC to be replaced by Starbucks

Fried chicken lovers, you’re out of luck.

The north Napa Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) will close, be remodeled and reopen as a Starbucks café, according to an application submitted to the city’s planning department.

A Kentfield company named "Napa Land TIC" has requested a design review permit for the space, located at 3246 Jefferson St., between Petco and Golden Bagel Café.

The property owner is listed as “Sanguinetti Norman H TR ETA” in Novato. 

A representative for the Sanguinetti trust could not be immediately reached early this week. However, some details about the Starbucks plan were provided.

“No changes to the site or overall general plan are planned,” read the Starbucks project description. “Previous tenant Kentucky Fried Chicken leaves behind a strong shell of a building with an existing drive-through,” it said.

Even though the application implies that the KFC has closed, as of Wednesday, the fast-food eatery on Jefferson remained open, but for drive-through service only.

People are also reading…

An employee working at the KFC drive-through window said she had heard changes were coming. “But I don’t know about Starbucks,” she said.

What did she think about Starbucks coming to the spot? She shrugged, “I mean, there’s a lot of Starbucks around here."

A woman leaving the KFC drive-through on Wednesdays morning was also surprised to hear of the Starbucks plan.

“I don’t drink coffee, but I love chicken, so I’m bummed,” said the woman as she drove off.

The Napa Land TIC application said that Starbucks “are rebranding the external appearance of the building with their signature paint colors, finishes and material aesthetic. More importantly the driving lane, speaker location, menu board location will not change.”

Inside equipment will be switched “like for like, since the current equipment has normal wear and tear.”

“Starbucks also proposes extending the bump out at the drive through to help accommodate the stacking of vehicles to provide a better car flow,” said the application.

As part of the scope of the project, a patio area and an accessible path of travel to the public right of way will be incorporated, it said.

“The finishes and design are all of high quality clean approach and integrate well with the surrounding businesses.”

In 2020 the KFC parcel at 3246 Jefferson St. was listed for sale, without a price. The building is 2,945 square feet and was built in 1975, according to the listing.

The KFC closure doesn’t mean the end for all local KFC fans. Napa has another KFC, located at 295 Soscol Ave.

According to Starbucks.com, there are at least nine Starbucks cafes in Napa, including a few inside grocery stores.

According to the Associated Press, Starbucks has an estimated 9,000 company-owned stores in the U.S. and had annual revenue of $29 billion last year.

Starbucks said the company opened 484 net new stores in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ending the period with “a record 34,317 stores globally.”

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

  • Updated

A Morimoto Asia, serving pan-Asian foods, will open in the former Basalt space at the corner of Third and Main streets in Napa. No opening dat…

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

A Morimoto Asia, serving pan-Asian foods, will open in the former Basalt space at the corner of Third and Main streets in Napa. No opening date has yet been announced. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Why your voice would sound different on Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News