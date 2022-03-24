Napa KFC to be replaced by Starbucks

Fried chicken lovers, you’re out of luck.

The north Napa Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) will close, be remodeled and reopen as a Starbucks café, according to an application submitted to the city’s planning department.

A Kentfield company named "Napa Land TIC" has requested a design review permit for the space, located at 3246 Jefferson St., between Petco and Golden Bagel Café.

The property owner is listed as “Sanguinetti Norman H TR ETA” in Novato.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

A representative for the Sanguinetti trust could not be immediately reached early this week. However, some details about the Starbucks plan were provided.

“No changes to the site or overall general plan are planned,” read the Starbucks project description. “Previous tenant Kentucky Fried Chicken leaves behind a strong shell of a building with an existing drive-through,” it said.

Even though the application implies that the KFC has closed, as of Wednesday, the fast-food eatery on Jefferson remained open, but for drive-through service only.

An employee working at the KFC drive-through window said she had heard changes were coming. “But I don’t know about Starbucks,” she said.

What did she think about Starbucks coming to the spot? She shrugged, “I mean, there’s a lot of Starbucks around here."

A woman leaving the KFC drive-through on Wednesdays morning was also surprised to hear of the Starbucks plan.

“I don’t drink coffee, but I love chicken, so I’m bummed,” said the woman as she drove off.

The Napa Land TIC application said that Starbucks “are rebranding the external appearance of the building with their signature paint colors, finishes and material aesthetic. More importantly the driving lane, speaker location, menu board location will not change.”

Inside equipment will be switched “like for like, since the current equipment has normal wear and tear.”

“Starbucks also proposes extending the bump out at the drive through to help accommodate the stacking of vehicles to provide a better car flow,” said the application.

As part of the scope of the project, a patio area and an accessible path of travel to the public right of way will be incorporated, it said.

“The finishes and design are all of high quality clean approach and integrate well with the surrounding businesses.”

In 2020 the KFC parcel at 3246 Jefferson St. was listed for sale, without a price. The building is 2,945 square feet and was built in 1975, according to the listing.

The KFC closure doesn’t mean the end for all local KFC fans. Napa has another KFC, located at 295 Soscol Ave.

According to Starbucks.com, there are at least nine Starbucks cafes in Napa, including a few inside grocery stores.

According to the Associated Press, Starbucks has an estimated 9,000 company-owned stores in the U.S. and had annual revenue of $29 billion last year.

Starbucks said the company opened 484 net new stores in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ending the period with “a record 34,317 stores globally.”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.