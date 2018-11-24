Donning Santa hats and reindeer ears, Napa residents gathered along Second and Third streets to watch this year’s Christmas parade travel through downtown Napa on Saturday night.
Parade-goers said they love to watch kids participate in the parade and were grateful for an evening free of rain and wildfire smoke.
Families lugged wagons stuffed with camping chairs, fleece blankets and pets as they searched for the perfect vantage point. Volunteers handed out bundles of glow sticks while people munched on snacks and sipped hot drinks as they waited for the parade to begin.
The Christmas parade is the best event of the year, said Carlos Robles as he waited along the parade route. Robles said he comes every year and watches his granddaughter in the parade.
“We got hooked,” he said.
A few paces down the sidewalk, Gliselle Chavez, wearing glittery reindeer ears, sat in a chair along the sidewalk and waited to watch her daughter in the parade.
It’s good to have a community event like this, she said, particularly in the aftermath of the Camp Fire in Butte County that reminded so many of the sadness they felt after last year’s fires in Napa.
“Nowadays, we need stuff like this to bring the city together,” Chavez said.
Moments later, siblings Shiloh and Brianna Marsh arrived with their mother and looked to stake out a spot. They’ve come every year since 2002. Brianna loves the bright lights and candy thrown from floats. Brother Shiloh enjoys seeing people he knows participate in the parade.
Jennifer Johnson, of Sacramento, and Tim Johnson, of southern Oregon, were born and raised in Napa. It was their first time coming to the parade in years, though it was tradition to come as children. The small-town feel of the parade is awesome, Johnson said.
Mason Bartlett and Curtis Peck said they love the candy, the dancing horses, police cars and participating in a tradition.
Why keep coming year after year?
“To help the community out and to clap and celebrate what they have done for us,” Bartlett said.
The sun began to set around 5 p.m., when the parade was scheduled to start.
Horses trotted and parade participants hopped aboard their floats. Music boomed over a speaker above a cacophony of instruments as performers practiced up until the last minute. More than 50 groups participated in the parade this year.
“Look at the crowd, they love coming out,” said Mike Butler of Napa Valley Cruisers, which brought 10 cars to drive in the parade.
Emma McLaughlin and Yoselin Hernandez of Vintage High twirled wooden rifles and prepared to perform with the rest of the band. It’s a good way to bring awareness to their group and encourage younger kids to participate when they get to high school, they said.
“Everyone’s awed by you,” Hernandez said.
“Especially when you have a rifle that you’re tossing into the air,” McLaughlin added.
The Napa Police Historical Society was among the first entrants to lead the parade in a ‘57 Ford that was restored seven years ago, said Sgt. Todd Schulman.
“We have a really close relationship with our community,” he said. “We definitely feel the support from the people who are here at the parade.”