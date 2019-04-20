ParentsCAN, a local nonprofit for families of children who have special needs, envisioned a small, inclusive Easter egg hunt that was friendly to kids with sensory or mobility issues.
Last year was the first year that the the group partnered with the 20-30 Club of Napa, a service organization for young adults, to put on Project Easter Bunny. It was a hit, and this year, the celebration was even bigger.
The 20-30 Club used to host a much larger hunt at Kennedy Park, but decided to downsize two years ago.
“It wasn’t really focused on our mission, which is to help underprivileged and disadvantaged youth,” said Lisa Wunderlich, Easter chair of the 20-30 Club.
The club was ecstatic to see that last year’s event was such a hit. The event helps build community with families who may feel isolated, said Marlena Garcia, executive director of ParentsCAN.
“Even though their child may look different, may act different ... they’re not afraid to be judged or looked at within this community,” she said.
Kids who arrived before the hunt could make crafts, read books or have their faces painted. Others played on the swingset outside of the Las Flores Community Center, took photos with the Easter Bunny, and snacked on animal crackers and Oreos. Many wore bunny ears.
Zachary Mone, 7, showed up to the event with his three-year-old brother, James. It was their first time coming to the event and Zachary’s eyes lit up when he talked about the hunt.
“I like finding out what’s inside the egg,” he said.
Alexa Munoz, 10, was excited to open her eggs with her sister, 4-year-old Any.
“I get to find eggs,” she said. “I can run all over the place and find them.”
When it came time for the Easter egg hunt, kids lined up in the field with their baskets. Many tried to get a head start, but their parents held them back.
Eggs weren’t packed with candy, but they were packed with goodies like stickers and erasers. My Little Pony toys and plastic microphones were scattered in the grass. Some toys were textured, made noise or lit up for kids with sensory issues. Kids who had difficulty bending down got to take eggs that were tied to balloons.
All of the eggs were snatched up in about two minutes. Slowly, kids began filing out of the community center, cracking open their eggs and sifting through their bounty.