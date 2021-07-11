Napa kids get extra help with summer school: COVID-19 impacted learning

“Camp NVUSD is an amazing opportunity to return to some normalcy and experience a high-quality, day camp experience where they will interact with their peers and enjoy a range of projects from engineering to art and everything in between,” he said.

Camp NVUSD, along with a summer program offered at the secondary level, has been made possible by leveraging CARES Act funding provided to the district as a part of the federal COVID relief package, said the release.

The district is also partnering with the Napa County Office of Education, Boys and Girls Clubs of Napa Valley, and On The Move for additional targeted programming.

In the past, NVUSD has not had the funding to offer a free summer program at this quality and scale, noted Manning.

Funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, “allows the district to build a strong bridge back to in-person learning for elementary students.”

Summer school or not, the summer school students at Shearer didn’t seem to mind spending some extra time in the classroom.