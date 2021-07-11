 Skip to main content
Napa kids get extra help with summer school: COVID-19 impacted learning
Education

Using different colored ink “dabbers,” on Thursday at Shearer Elementary School second-grader Danna Contreras-Calderon conducted an artistic experiment.

What would happen if she made a row of dots, then folded her paper in half, pressing the inks together?

Ta-da!

“Look what I made! Danna called out, excitedly.

It’s like a rainbow, she said.

“That’s beautiful,” called out a student nearby.

Danna is one of about 2,000 Napa Valley Unified School District (NVUSD) K-5 elementary students who are attending a free summer school program called Camp NVUSD. 

In partnership with a nonprofit called Edmo, Camp NVUSD is operating at nine elementary schools in Napa and American Canyon.

“Edmo camps focus on hands-on learning, engaging activities that keep kids active and excited to learn new skills, problem-solve and have fun," said a news release from NVUSD.

Camp NVUSD also offers a more academically focused program in addition to the Edmo half-day program for students needing intervention due to learning loss over the past year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the release. 

“NVUSD recognizes the toll the past year has taken on our community — especially our students,” said Matt Manning, director of curriculum, instruction, and English learner services-elementary at the NVUSD.

“Camp NVUSD is an amazing opportunity to return to some normalcy and experience a high-quality, day camp experience where they will interact with their peers and enjoy a range of projects from engineering to art and everything in between,” he said.

Camp NVUSD, along with a summer program offered at the secondary level, has been made possible by leveraging CARES Act funding provided to the district as a part of the federal COVID relief package, said the release. 

The district is also partnering with the Napa County Office of Education, Boys and Girls Clubs of Napa Valley, and On The Move for additional targeted programming.

In the past, NVUSD has not had the funding to offer a free summer program at this quality and scale, noted Manning.

Funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, “allows the district to build a strong bridge back to in-person learning for elementary students.”

Summer school or not, the summer school students at Shearer didn’t seem to mind spending some extra time in the classroom.

“I love to make art,” said Danna, as she dabbed her markers on another strip of paper. Summer school is cool, she said. Besides art, “we get to run around and do P.E. I love nature. I also love reading books,” she said. In fact, “my teacher told me I could read (a Magic Tree House book) and I’m gonna read it,” she announced.

Sitting nearby, classmate Mateo Rodriguez said he likes summer school because “I love the playground, the swings and the slide.” Doing projects inside isn’t too bad either, Mateo said.

On a piece of paper, summer student Christian Covarrubias carefully drew a picture of a stop sign — with dimension, he pointed out — and then began a sentence explaining the street sign.

What has been his favorite part of summer school?

“I like Edmo,” said Christian, who wore a Superman sweatshirt to school that day. For example, “The other day we were making movies,” using clay and stop motion photography.

“I also like having my own chair,” and desk, Christian added.

Another summer student, Martin Silva, said he likes “reading, math and writing.” One of his most favorite stories was about bees, said Martin. He learned something new, Martin said. “I didn’t know that bees made food for us."

Martin said he also likes the Edmo curriculum, which takes place in the afternoon. “I like that we learn in the morning but in the afternoon we have fun and play games like claymation.”

“We’ve had positive responses from students and parents,” said Manning of the summer school program. “It’s going really well.”

For some of these students it’s the first time they’ve been in a classroom in 15 months. The summer school is a good way to ease back into full-time in-person learning, he noted.

“Seeing kids learning and back in classrooms this summer is so encouraging as we prepare for a full return in August,” said Manning.

Camp NVUSD is full but there is a waiting list, said the NVUSD. 

