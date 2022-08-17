Napa kids head back to school for 2022-2023 academic year

A few unexpected-in-August raindrops might have surprised some locals Wednesday morning. Yet the gray skies didn’t dampen the mood for the hundreds of students and their families at Napa’s McPherson Elementary School.

Wednesday was the first day of school, and from the looks of the fresh haircuts, new shoes and ready smiles, it’s going to be a good year.

Maybelline Laughridge, a new fifth grader at McPherson, said while she was “so scared” to start school again, “I’m going to make this my best year,” she announced. Why? “Because it’s the last year of elementary school — so might as well.”

One of the best things she did over the summer was going to San Francisco for a weekend with her grandparents, said Maybelline. “We rode the cable cars, stayed in a hotel, got dinner — it was fun.”

She’s most excited to try outdoor education in fifth grade. “I’m the-rilled,” Maybelline said. Why? “Because it’s like camping, and I love camping.”

Briana Dominguez, also a fifth grader, said she was excited about the first day of school. “I get to see my friends, and I missed working with my teacher,” she said.

Briana was eager to hang out with her friends again. As for school itself, her favorite subject is writing, but “I want to get more better at math.” Using her imagination, Briana said that if she could go on ANY field trip in fifth grade, “I would want to go to Hawaii. That sounds fun.”

Lyric Richardson, fifth grader, said she had a good summer. “I went swimming, we went to Lake Berryessa on my uncle’s boat; we went in their pool and other summer stuff,” she said.

Lyric also went to Washington “to visit my family, then we went to Bend (Oregon) for a trip, which was really fun.”

What was she most excited about for this school year? “Everything,” said Lyric. Seeing as she had just left fourth grade only a few months ago, she shared this advice to the brand new McPherson fourth graders: “Just focus on what you are doing and try your best, basically.”

AJ Infante, new third grader, came to the first day of school with a Game Boy lunch box packed by his mom. What was in it? “I don’t know,” he said. “But it’s very heavy.”

AJ said he spent the school break at summer camps. Art is one of his favorite activities, he said, so he hopes they do art projects in third grade, including using crayons, markers and paper folding.

Incoming fifth grader Luis Avila Lopez said if he could pick an activity for the class, “I would go bowling,” he said.

Yeah, said classmate Aaron Hernandez. “Last year, the fifth graders did that,” he noted. Besides field trips, Aaron said he was most excited about “getting to know new friends,” at school.

Andrea Lopez had also heard that fifth graders go on an outdoor education trip. “I want to go because I’ve never been camping,” she said. She likes the idea of an overnight trip, “because I’m not going to be sharing a room with my siblings.”

One of Andrea’s goals for fight grade is improving her academics. “My grades weren’t really that good (last year), so I’m going to try to make them higher.”

Classmate Eva Rodriguez said if she could choose one thing to learn about in fifth grade, it would be dinosaurs. “When I’m older, I want to be a paleontologist,” said Eva. In fact, “I’ve wanted to be a paleontologist for nine years now because love dinosaurs.”

Her favorite dinosaur? "I’d have to say a triceratops.”

Sonya Whaley, one of the fifth grade teachers at McPherson, said the first day of school is always exciting.

“It’s a fresh start,” she said, and an opportunity to appreciate “all the growth and potential these students have.”

In her classroom, fifth grade beings with “building the community with the students, and making them realize that this isn’t my classroom — it’s their classroom together,” Whaley said. “It helps build their confidence, too. And once they have that community and confidence, they’re able to step out and take risks and chances and that’s when learning happens.”

McPherson principal Troy Knox donned an orange safety vest and used a megaphone to help shepherd students and families to the correct line-up locations.

Every school year starts with both excitement and nervousness, he said, but also “a renewed sense of optimism.”

There are some changes, he noted. For example, all NVUSD elementary schools now start at the same time, 8:05 a.m. and end at the same time, 2:10 p.m. All students can receive a free breakfast and lunch.

What did Knox think about the Wednesday morning sprinkles?

No problem, he said. On the first day of school, “You have to expect the unexpected,” said the principal. “You just roll with it and make it work.”