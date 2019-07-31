Pulling on needles strung with different colored thread, the seven students enrolled in last week’s Napa Parks and Recreation “Pouting Pandas Journey Through China” camp carefully stitched their way around two circles of fabric placed together.
“This is the eye of the needle,” said camp instructor Alyssa Flynn. “Make sure the needle is facing away from you and just push in the thread.”
When completed, each student would end up with a panda “face” that they’d then decorate with eyes, nose and mouth.
The hands-on activity was part of a five-day combination Chinese culture/makers camp taught by Flynn.
Flynn, a Napa mom of three, said she was inspired to host the weeklong day camp in part because of her own children and their Chinese heritage.
Flynn said she used to send them to weekend Chinese school in Oakland but after her kids complained, she realized she needed a different idea.
“I wanted them to see their culture in a positive light,” said Flynn.
After connecting with the city’s Parks and Recreation department, the camp was added to the summer schedule. The camp, which cost $120, ran from 9 a.m. to Noon, Monday through Friday at the Blue Oak School campus.
The idea is to expose campers to cultural diversity though some language activities, along with hands-on activities, Flynn said. Kids are more likely to learn by doing, instead of listening to a teacher “lecture,” she explained.
“This is my first time” to sew anything, let alone a stuffed panda, said camper Nathan Gazi, age 8.
Gazi said the best part of camp so far was “doing arts and crafts,” and researching endangered animals like pandas, a red crowned crane, golden snub nosed monkey and the chiru antelope.
His older brother, Patrick Gazi, said “I like everything” about the camp. “I wrote almost a whole page about the chiru antelope and where it lives.”
“It’s fun that we get to learn about China and endangered animals,” said Flynn’s son Bradley, age 10.
Is it strange having his mom as a teacher? Not really, said Bradley. “I feel more at home” with her leading the group.
Another camper, Fatimah, age 7, said she likes the camp “because everybody plays with me.” Fatimah, who is from Kuwait, said even though it was also her first time sewing she only got poked by the needle “a little bit.”
Flynn said she specifically chose to use upcycled fabric – from T-shirts and button up shirts – to make the stuffed animals so the project would be more sustainable. Kids today are so used to buying everything new, she said.
“I want them to learn to appreciate what we have … but in a fun way,” through making something by hand. “It doesn’t have to be perfect. It’s the act, the intention” that’s important, said Flynn.
“It’s more important to expose them to the tools so they can create something that is meaningful to them,” she said. That alone leads to a feeling of accomplishment.
Yes, it’s just a one-week summer day camp but “if it affects these kids in a positive way, I’ve done my job” as a teacher and parent, said Flynn.