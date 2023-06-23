Thursday afternoon, dozens upon dozens of kids took to the pool at Makai Swim School on Elm Street in Napa. They were leaning to swim while taking part in a global event at the same time.

Known as the “World’s Largest Swimming Lesson,” these local swimmers joined tens of thousands of kids and adults at aquatic facilities around the world for the 14th year in a row “to spread the word that swimming lessons save lives,” said a news release.

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson took place over the course of 24 hours at hundreds of aquatic centers, swim schools and waterparks on six continents.

“This issue is truly a matter of life and death for all kids and families, regardless of race, economics or geography,” said the release.

“I think it’s amazing,” said Tami Nixon, owner of Makai Swim School. Nixon has been teaching swimming lessons for almost 50 years, including 40 years in Napa.

“It’s awesome to be a part of a worldwide community,” happening like this, she said. Nixon has about 500 students enrolled in her swim school, which is located behind Congregation Beth Shalom.

Recent studies show that the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson event continues to make a difference. According to the American Red Cross, data from 2020 shows an increase in children’s water competency and in the overall number of people taking swimming lessons.

Research released by the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2021 shows drowning has become the leading cause of unintended death for U.S. children ages 1-4 — ahead of car accidents, birth abnormalities and cancer. And drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury-related death throughout the rest of the world.

Makai Swim School served as a local host location facility for the event. “We are definitely celebrating swimming in our community,” said Nixon.

