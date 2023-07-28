Mixing kids, globs of shaving cream and food coloring could sound like a recipe for a big mess.

Yet at the city of Napa’s Great Outdoors camp, the hands-on fun — plus other activities — is all part of the day.

This summer some 560 students ages 5 to 12 have spent their school break at a variety of summer camps run by the city Parks and Recreation department.

They’re making marbled paper (with the shaving foam and food coloring). They’re learning archery. They’re bird-watching. Building forts. Playing Banana Tag and Freeze Dance. Creating experiments with names such as Magic Milk and Exploding Lemons.

On Tuesday, dozens of local youth enrolled in the Great Outdoors camp gathered at the Mulberry picnic area at Kennedy Park in south Napa.

Split into groups by age, they took turns rotating among activities, such as making that marbled paper and shooting (safety-tipped) arrows.

Wyatt Loy, 9, said the best part of camp so far has been hanging out with his friends, “talking, playing games, doing archery and building forts.”

His favorite game is Banana Tag.

What’s Banana Tag?

“It’s like regular ‘tag’ but everyone is ‘it,’” Wyatt explained.

He’s also made something called Magic Milk potions, Wyatt said. “We put milk inside this bowl and we put in with dish soap and then we mix it around and put food coloring and we put some rocks and leaves inside of it. And then after that we like would pretend to use it on someone.”

If he wasn’t at camp, “I'd probably just be at home. Pretty boring,” Wyatt said. “I have two siblings, so I could hang out with them but it wouldn’t be as fun as hanging out here.”

Knox Van Emst, 12, held a giant ball of shaving cream in his hands, which reminded him of a human heart. “Ba-bump, ba-bump, ba-bump,” he said, pumping his hands together.

The Great Outdoors camp really is great, Knox said. Besides mixing shaving foam, his favorite activity is building forts using scraps of wood, leaves and sticks.

The group has even invented their own restaurant, called Green Leaf.

Westley Loy, 11, helped create Green Leaf.

“We had a friend who actually laminated and made menus” for the pretend eatery, Westley explained. The “food” includes shish kebab, sashimi, veggie burgers and burgers, lemonade or milkshakes.

Another fun part of camp is creating experiments, she said. “We did this exploding lemon thing (using) citric acid and baking soda. And then it explodes and it's really cool.”

Jaxon Hamilton, 9, said one big reason he came to the Great Outdoors camp is because his siblings are counselors.

That aside, kickball is his favorite part of camp, he said, “because it’s competitive,” said Jaxon. “It’s like baseball but with your feet.”

Calvin Harrison, 11, said his favorite part of the camp is archery and javelin, although playing with the shaving cream “is always really satisfying.”

He’s been going to Napa city camps for years and would recommend them to other kids. “It’s just a lot of fun,” Calvin said.

Simon Hamilton, 20, is working at the Napa city camp this summer. This fall he will be a junior at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga, majoring in communications with a minor in political science.

“I was a camper here also,” he said, so it seemed natural to eventually work at the camp. “I felt like I could be a leader,” Hamilton said. “And I think this was the best way for me to show it.”

His little brother is a camper this year. His sister is also working as a camp staffer. “We've been doing it for the past three, four years,” said Hamilton. “I like it.”

On Tuesday, camp staffer Triniti “Hummingbird” Vizza led a group of kids playing Blob Tag, which is not to be confused with Banana Tag. In Blob Tag, players form groups by joining hands, becoming blobs. The blobs then race around trying to tag those that are still free.

Vizza, 19, attends Sonoma State. Her major is elementary education with a concentration in special education.

“I actually have three jobs throughout the year where I work with kids,” she said. Napa city camps are different, though, because she was also previously a camper.

“I loved it growing up,” she said. “And I love kids.”

Veronica Valadez, 21, is a senior at Fresno State, studying kinesiology. It is her first year as program manager at the camp.

“I enjoy it,” said Valadez. “My partner and I, we work pretty well together trying to make sure everything runs smoothly, all the behind-the-scenes work, so it's been a good summer so far.”

“And it's just, it's just fun, honestly,” said Valadez. “And I enjoy working with kids. And I just I love it, actually.”

