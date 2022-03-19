Napa Kohl’s/Parkway Plaza property sold for $37 million

Redevelopment plans for the Kohl’s property in downtown Napa have taken a new turn.

Owner Napa Parkway Plaza LLC (which includes partner Zapolski Real Estate) sold the First Street parcel on March 8 for $37 million.

The new owner is Coombs Street LLC of San Ramon.

“We’ve been very inspired by Napa,” said Jerry Hunt of 300 Venture Group of Danville. Hunt explained that 300 Venture Group is the “investor partner” working with Coombs Street LLC to redevelop Parkway Plaza/Kohl's.

“It’s extraordinary real estate,” Hunt said. “The city of Napa and the Zapolski development company have done a spectacular job transforming downtown Napa.”

“We’re excited to do a project that the city and community can be very proud of,” said Hunt.

Zapolski Real Estate, also a developer partner of the adjacent First Street Napa complex, remains part of the project.

“Zapolski Real Estate has a financial stake in the new venture and in the eventual profitability of a redevelopment,” said Andrew Mazotti, director at Zapolski Real Estate. (Mazotti is also a Napa County Planning Commissioner.)

The main difference is that “We have new partners (and) a bigger development team now,” said Mazotti. “We are taking a significant step forward in the pursuit of a higher and better use of the site."

Located at 1116 First St., Parkway Plaza tenants include Kohl's, Don Perico Mexican Restaurant, JAX White Mule Diner & Lounge, Napa Noodles and Miyamo boutique. The space totals an estimated 76,000 square feet.

Then, in 2020, Zapolski and partners announced plans to build what could be downtown Napa’s most expensive redevelopment project. Estimated to cost $250 million, it was to include a hotel, apartments and retail/commercial space.

Kohl’s would move to a new commercial complex at 333 Soscol Ave. That project is being developed by Ronmor Developers Inc. of Canada.

A representative from Ronmor could not be immediately reached, but according to Mazotti, nothing has changed with plans to relocate Kohl’s to Soscol Avenue. Such a move is a win-win for the city, he said. “Kohl’s is still staying in the market (and) at an even better store.”

He’s aware that some locals don’t favor more development in downtown Napa or another hotel.

“We are doing our homework and exploring what the best uses are for the site,” Mazotti said.

In fact, “What we think makes sense today may not make sense in 12 months so flexibility is key. The world is in limbo right now. A lot of research and work needs to be done. I can confidently say it will be a mix of uses though, which is the future of development and our downtown. Live, work, play — that’s the goal; with walkability and connectivity.”

To Mazotti, “It’s important for the community to realize how lucky Napa is that we have people who want to invest their money and time to improve our city,” he said.

“In March and April of 2020, we all were scared. We had no idea what was going to happen. It was doomsday and now here we are with a recapitalization of the project and group coming in saying we’re willing to make a massive investment and improve what 99% of people can agree is an unattractive property. We have an opportunity to go in and take downtown to the next level.”

Current Parkway Plaza tenants, many popular with locals as well as visitors, will not be “forced out,” said Mazotti.

“Naturally there will be conversations with existing tenants, but it is their right to stay in their current locations, and we will honor and respect that.

"We have had a great dialogue with the tenants over the years and have been transparent about our future intentions so taking steps toward a redevelopment won’t come as a surprise to anyone.”

“Clearly Andrew and Todd have done a tremendous amount of work transforming Napa,” Hunt said. “Our intention is to pick up on that momentum and bring a project forward. We are vigorously wrapping our arms around” the project.

According to Hunt, downtown Napa has become quite “alluring” especially for people who live in a 90-minute commute radius.

“If you are a Bay Area resident,” it’s never been more desirable or easier to visit Napa and spend the night in downtown.

What about those locals who don’t seem to want a hotel or redevelopment at Parkway Plaza?

Hunt assures that his group develops “mindful” projects which include community outreach.

“We’re at the front end of that process,” said Hunt. “I have every confidence we will end up bringing a product that people can be proud of.”

Jim Keller, another downtown Napa developer, said he’s not surprised to hear of the Parkway Plaza sale.

“There’s a lot of money chasing assets in downtown,” said Keller. “The trophy assets in great places in Napa are harder to find” these days, he said. Investors and developers “want to put their money where people want to be.” And that’s Napa, he said.

The Parkway Plaza sale “demonstrates that outside capital continues to value the evolution and promise of Napa's downtown over the past 7 years,” said Joe Fischer, senior vice president of real estate at Strong & Hayden commercial real estate.

“Clearly, the new investor would not have paid what they paid for a continuation of simply receiving rent from Kohl's and the other existing tenants. They are betting on the redevelopment plan of a new hotel paired with new residential and retail.”

