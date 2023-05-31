Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For the past few months, May 31 had been a much-awaited, red-letter date on the calendar for the Land Trust of Napa County — the day to buy the 2,300-acre Walt Ranch.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

The nonprofit had the necessary $18 million lined up to buy the land from the Hall family by Wednesday’s deadline for the deal to close.

“I don’t see any reason it won’t,” Land Trust CEO Doug Parker said on Tuesday. “You never know. Some last-minute glitches happen sometimes.”

Not this time. Late Wednesday, Parker announced that escrow indeed closed to make the Land Trust the official owner, though none of the parties involved mentioned any stumbling blocks that could cause the deal to unravel.

The purchase ends the controversial saga of possible Walt Ranch vineyards and begins the saga of Walt Ranch as a nature preserve, ultimately with hiking trails.

Parker rattled off the attributes of this property in mountains between the city of Napa and Lake Berryessa. He mentioned the presence of rare species, the amount of acreage, the proximity of other protected land, the wildlife corridor value and the watershed lands draining into city of Napa’s Milliken Reservoir.

“It really hits all the key points you’re looking for in terms of conservation priorities,” he said.

This will be the second-largest land purchase the Land Trust has made, according to Parker. The largest was the 3,030-acre Dunn-Wildlake Preserve in the eastern mountains between Calistoga and Angwin in 2006.

Napa County approved Walt Ranch in 2016 for 209 acres of vineyards and a total disturbed area of 316 acres. Opponents objected to the planned removal of 14,000 trees, among other things. Some feared the project could affect groundwater for the adjacent, rural Circle Oaks community.

The county won a court case challenging the approval. Then, in January, the Land Trust and Craig and Kathryn Hall of HALL Wines announced the Halls would sell Walt Ranch to the Land Trust for $18 million after donating more than 25% of the land’s value.

Circle Oaks resident Sue Wagner was among the Walt Ranch opponents. On Tuesday, she applauded the Land Trust deal.

“Our community is beyond thrilled with this outcome,” she said. “It is just the best possible thing that can happen.”

Wagner said she has about 100 signs in her garage left over from protests against the proposed Walt Ranch vineyards. She expressed hope she'll never feel the need to unretire them to protest another project in the county.

Mike Reynolds, a spokesperson for Walt Ranch, on Tuesday pointed to a statement he released in January on the sale.

“We have been in conversations with the Land Trust since we acquired the property in 2005, as conservation easements were always a critical part of our vineyard development plans,” he said. “Our recent discussions with the Land Trust about establishing a 1,000-plus acre conservation easement led to this acquisition and donation. We have long supported the Land Trust of Napa County and look forward to seeing how they protect this beautiful property.”

The close of escrow won't end the Walt Ranch funding saga for the Land Trust. The trust borrowed $7 million to close the deal, which Parker said is the most debt the nonprofit has taken on.

“But I will say our board was comfortable taking on $7 million in debt in order to close this important project,” Parker said.

In April, the Land Trust was awarded $7 million by the state Coastal Conservancy for the $18 million purchase. The Conservation Fund loaned $2 million. The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation provided $9 million, of which $5 million is a loan and $4 million is a loan eligible for forgiveness.

“This is one of the most significant conservation acquisitions in the Bay Area over the last decade,” said Dan Winterson, who manages the conservation portfolio at the Moore Foundation, in a statement.

One possibility mentioned in a Coastal Conservancy report is that the state Wildlife Conservation Board might later this year provide a $7 million grant to pay off the loans. Parker talked of finding another grant from some source.

But that’s not the end of the fundraising. Parker said the Land Trust wants to raise another $4 million for maintenance. There are miles of eroding roads to be fixed, invasive plant species to be removed and vegetation to be managed to lower fire risks.

“It’s going to be an expensive property to be owned and managed,” Parker said.

The Halls came to Napa County in the 1990s, buying property near Rutherford for a vineyard. Craig Hall is a developer/investor from Texas and Kathryn Hall served as ambassador to Austria under President Bill Clinton.

Around 2005, the Halls bought Walt Ranch for $8 million with the intent of planting Bordeaux varietal grapes, according to a Napa Valley Register story at the time. That meant first obtaining an erosion control permit from Napa County.

The Halls under county laws could have built up to 34 homes on various Walt Ranch parcels, though their spokesperson in 2005 said there were no plans for houses.

Walt Ranch became emblematic of Napa County's disputes over having woodlands and forests removed in the mountains for vineyards. The debate is over how to balance agriculture and watershed protections.

Walt Ranch also became notable because of a controversy involving Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza. In December 2021, Pedroza cast a vote in favor of Walt Ranch plans to resolve court concerns over greenhouse gas mitigations needed for vineyard plans to go forward.

Opponents said he should have recused himself because his in-laws had recently bought potential vineyard land next to Walt Ranch, with Pedroza at one point involved in ownership. They also pointed to campaign donations that Craig Hall had legally made to Pedroza.

Pedroza denied any conflict of interest, but said he would recuse himself from Walt Ranch matters. The Board of Supervisors took the Walt Ranch greenhouse gas mitigation vote over again without Pedroza.

The state Fair Political Practices Commission in March 2022 announced it would investigate the conflict-of-interest allegations made by some community members against Pedroza. Pedroza has expressed confidence the results will be favorable to him.

And now, in the latest Walt Ranch twist, the property is to become a nature preserve with public access on trails.

PHOTOS: American Canyon Memorial Day Ceremony