 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa Land Trust completes Aetna Springs Preserve fuel break

Aetna Springs Preserve

Crews chip woody debris generated during forest thinning on Land Trust of Napa County’s Aetna Springs Preserve.

 Mike Palladini, Land Trust of Napa County.

Land Trust of Napa County recently completed a shaded fuel break amid forest on its Aetna Springs Preserve to help with coming fire seasons.

Located northeast of Calistoga, the Aetna Springs Preserve is 320 acres. It includes one of the most heavily forested sections of Aetna Springs Road running 1.6 miles through the preserve.

This road served as a key access point and line of defense for firefighters during the 2020 LNU Lighting Complex and Glass Fires. The project creates a firebreak by thinning the forest for 100 feet on each side of the road, a Land Trust press release said.

“We’ve worked with Cal Fire and Napa County Fire toward several similar projects and are pleased that we were able to initiate and complete this project during a window of opportunity in early 2022,” said Mike Palladini, the Land Trust Stewardship program manager.

A shaded fuel break reduces the amount of vegetation in a forested area to help reduce fire severity and slow the spread of wildfire, the press release said. It also helps forest health.

People are also reading…

One key reason the Land Trust acquired the Aetna Springs Preserve land in 2020 is its biological diversity, Land Trust CEO Doug Parker said in the release.

"The tree diversity was being threatened by an increasing density of small Douglas fir trees that were competing with the other trees for resources," he said.

The project is costing $110,000, with significant help from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the main funder, the release said.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. avocado blockade leaves restaurants scrambling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News