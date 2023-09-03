A 2-square-mile Atlas Peak nature preserve far above Napa Valley is the focus of a legal dispute, with a neighbor saying he has historic rights to use unpaved roads there.

The Land Trust of Napa County since 2014 has owned the 1,380-acre Sutro ranch, which is closed to the public. The Land Trust is suing Jeffrey Hammond, who owns adjacent property and has filed a cross-complaint against the trust.

Each side made its case in papers filed in Napa County Superior Court. The matter could be decided this month, either by the judge through summary judgment or at a jury trial beginning Sept. 18.

Two issues are in play — if the Hammonds have legal rights to use Sutro ranch roads and, if so, whether Land Trust erosion control efforts have made the roads difficult for the Hammonds to drive.

The Land Trust has worked with Hammond in a "neighborly fashion" to let him use the main road to reach his land from Atlas Peak Road. But Hammond has used the preserve beyond this limited permission, damaging such things as native grasses, a Land Trust court filing said.

Hammond told the Napa Valley Register he uses the main road daily. He also uses secondary roads perhaps six to 12 times a year to reach some parts of his property, he said.

Before the Land Trust acquired the preserve land, it had been owned by John and Elizabeth Sutro. Land Trust officials said they talked to Elizabeth Sutro for years about preserving the land in perpetuity. Her estate donated the land in 2014 after her death.

The Land Trust has a “fiduciary responsibility” to protect the land for biological diversity and ecological health, Land Trust court filings said.

Land Trust filings characterized the Hammonds as trespassing on Land Trust property. Hammond’s cross-complaint described the situation differently.

John Wesley Hammond acquired adjacent land in the late 1800s. Generations of Hammonds for more than 140 years have used the main and secondary roads on what is now the Sutro preserve. John Wesley Hammond built the main road by hand, the cross-complaint said.

Since about 1980, Jeffrey Hammond’s Atlas Peak Equipment has used Sutro roads for commercial purposes and fire protection. That involves moving tractors and heavy equipment, it said.

Jeffrey Hammond’s wife Catherine uses the roads to move farm equipment and bring her Atlas Peak Olive Oil products to market, according to the cross-complaint.

“My and my family’s use over the subject roads has always been for commercial, recreational and residential purposes,” Jeffrey Hammond's court filing said.

At the heart of Jeffrey Hammond’s case is a concept recognized in California law as a “prescriptive easement.” The idea is that, if the Hammond family has used the Sutro roads historically — a claim the Land Trust isn't conceding — it may have established rights to continue doing so.

A California Coastal Commission report stated how to establish a prescriptive easement. The requirements include using the land for at least five years with the owner’s knowledge, but without the owner's permission or the owner trying to stop the use.

The Coastal Commission website describes that agency's efforts to establish public access to beaches over private property using prescriptive rights.

Hammond said it takes five years to establish prescriptive easements and his family has about 140 years of use on the Sutro property. The other access to his land isn't passable in the winter and can't be used for trucks.

But a Land Trust filing said Hammond hasn't proven how his ancestors used the Sutro land. Nor has he proven the property owner didn't give permission.

One feature of the Sutro case is erosion control measures the Land Trust undertook in 2019 and 2021 on Sutro preserve roads. It created rolling dips on the main road and installed gates across two side roads to protect hand-built water bars, among other steps.

These “alleged” road improvements damaged Jeffrey Hammond’s vehicles and heavy equipment, the cross-complaint said. It cites the opinion of a civil engineer who said the rolling dips are too tall and rocked-line V-ditches too deep. The road isn't safely passable by normal passenger vehicles, ambulances and fire trucks.

But the Land Trust has a different opinion.

"The improvements have worked," a court filing said.

Changes made to the roads keep an estimated 100 cubic yards of sediment annually from entering the Napa River and Putah Creek stream systems. Public benefits outweigh any inconvenience to the Hammonds, the Land Trust case said.

Also, the rolling dips were designed and constructed using best management practices for rural roads and under supervision of local and federal government agencies, the filings said.

Jeffrey Hammond asked for summary judgment, which means the judge would rule in his favor without a jury trial based on the facts. Judge Scott Young, in a tentative ruling released Thursday, indicated he's leaning against granting it.

Land Trust CEO Doug Parker declined to comment on the court case.

Sutro ranch has four miles of ridgelines, including Atlas Peak. It has forests, shrubs, grassland and riparian plant communities.

PHOTOS: Young Chef, Young Waiter USA final at CIA at Copia Young chef competition 12 Young chef competition 2 Young chef competition 3 Young chef competition 4 Young chef competition 5 Young chef competition 1 Young chef competition 6 Young chef competition 7 Young chef competition 8 Young chef competition 9 Young chef competition 10 Young chef competition 11 Young chef competition 13 Young chef competition 14 Young chef competition 15 Young chef competition 16 Young chef competition 17 Young chef competition 18 Young chef competition 19 Young chef competition 20 Young chef competition 21 Young chef competition 22 Young chef competition 23 Young chef competition 24 Young chef competition 25 Young chef competition 26 Young chef competition 27