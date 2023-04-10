Land Trust of Napa County has secured the first $7 million of $18 million needed by May 31 to purchase the 2,300-acre Walt Ranch — and it has a plan for the rest.

The state Coastal Conservancy last Thursday swiftly approved the grant. Conservancy members asked no questions and made no comments. It might have been the first controversy-free Walt Ranch public hearing.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Conservancy Chairperson Douglas Bosco good-naturedly noted how fast the vote was for that much money.

Walt Ranch is located along Highway 121 in the mountains between the city of Napa and Lake Berryessa. It has been the focus of controversy for years over plans to create a few hundred of acres of vineyards there.

The Land Trust has a chance to end the disputes once-and-for-all and turn Walt Ranch into a nature preserve with hiking trails. But, with the Coastal Conservancy grant in hand, it must raise another $11 million by that May 31 deadline to do so.

Possible future contributors are the Moore Foundation and The Conservation Fund. They could provide a bridge loan, with a portion potentially becoming a grant, Land Trust CEO Doug Parker said.

That would allow the sale to go through, with hoped-for money from the state Wildlife Conservation Board ultimately repaying the loan portion. The Wildlife Conservation Board could consider a grant late this year.

Coastal Conservancy Project Manager Evyan Borgnis Sloane called Walt Ranch a “high biodiversity landscape” and said it is part of a wildlife corridor. She described its mix of hardwood and oak woodlands.

The public will be able to see for themselves, if the deal goes through. The Land Trust is to allow public access. Sloane noted the property already has 16 miles of roads and trails that could be used.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, wrote letters in support of the Walt Ranch purchase. So did the Napa County Resource Conservation District.

"Walt Ranch contains a number of rare species and significant water resources, including a source of municipal water supplies for the city of Napa," Thompson wrote.

Part of Walt Ranch is in the watershed for the city of Napa's Milliken Reservoir. The small reservoir is located in the mountains northeast of the Silverado area, near Atlas Peak Road.

Dodd wrote that, after years of contentious public discussions about proposed Walt Ranch development, there is near-unanimous public support for a Land Trust purchase.

"From a climate change standpoint, thousands of carbon-sequestration trees can be saved by preserving this special area," Aguiar-Curry wrote.

The purchase price would be more than $18 million, except that the landowners Craig and Kathryn Hall of St. Helena-based HALL Wines agreed to donate 25% of the property's value.

The Halls since 2005 had eyed Walt Ranch for several hundred acres of vineyards and won county approval in 2016. Plans to cut down about 14,000 trees to make room for vineyards ignited controversy among watershed protection advocates. Some residents in nearby Circle Oaks said Walt Ranch water use could hurt their rural community's wells.

Opponents unsuccessfully challenged the project in court, with the final barriers to vineyard development removed in 2022. Then the Land Trust and Halls in January announced the potential Walt Ranch preservation deal.

Parker said the Land Trust's goal is to raise $4 million beyond the purchase price to maintain the property. The Land Trust has turned to the community for help.

Go to napalandtrust.org to learn more about Walt Ranch and to contribute to the purchase effort by the nonprofit Land Trust.

PHOTOS: Napa Valley Tsunami Zone Tsunami Zone 2 Tsunami Zone 1 Tsunami Zone 3 Tsunami Zone 4 Tsunami Zone 5 Tsunami Zone 6 Tsunami Zone 7 Tsunami Zone 8 Tsunami Zone 9 Tsunami Zone 10 Tsunami Zone 11 Tsunami Zone 12 Tsunami Zone 13 Tsunami Zone 14 Tsunami Zone 15