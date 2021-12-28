Napa Latter-day Saints church for sale

Back in the mid-1950s, families of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints community in Napa joined forces to build a brand new church, on a street aptly named Chapel Hill.

For decades, members gathered, worshiped and celebrated at the site. Now that tradition is about to change.

The church, located on 2.4 acres at 15 Chapel Hill Road, is for sale. A price was not included on the sale listing.

“A rare opportunity,” the listing stated. “There are many possibilities for this property.”

A church representative declined to comment on the sale. However, two current members spoke about the east Napa church and the decision to sell.

Scott Haycock has been a member of the Chapel Hill Latter-day Saints church “all his life,” he said. In fact, his father, “as a 7-year-old boy attended the dedication of that building in 1955.”

The decision to sell is sad but understandable, said Haycock. As housing and other costs in Napa have risen, “families and especially larger families are seeking other places to live with more room." For Latter-day Saints families (sometimes referred to as Mormon), “that often means Utah, Arizona and Utah, which is where a lot of the Napa congregation has moved,” he said.

Bill Kastner Jr., another Chapel Hill member, echoed Haycock’s comments. “Even though the church is growing,” worldwide, membership “is dwindling in Napa,” said Kastner.

“It’s hard for a family to stay in Napa,” especially with housing prices, Kastner said. Latter-Day Saints families typically have larger families, he explained. “We have five children, and to live in Napa and have a home, it’s hard.”

There are approximately 100 to 200 families in the Chapel Hill church, the men estimated. After the sale, the Chapel Hill church members will share space with Napa’s second Latter-day Saints church, located at 2590 Trower Ave.

“The church is careful with their resources and wants to make sure as many people as possible are helped,” said Haycock. The larger Latter-day Saints church on Trower Avenue “can very easily accommodate both our congregations,” he said.

“However, I consider that building to be my home and place where I’ve found great peace and friendship and love and it’s devastating to me emotionally to lose it.”

Haycock hopes that the property would continue as a place of worship or a school, “but my fear is that with land prices being what they are in Napa, it’s likely it will be taken down and as many houses as possible will be put there.”

According to the parcel map on the property listing, the land is zoned for residential use and lots must be a minimum of 10,000 square feet.

According to Joe Fischer, senior vice president of real estate with Strong & Hayden of Napa, the church property “is a natural in-fill development site for a single family home developer that would match adjacent houses in the neighborhood.” He estimated that some 10 to 12 houses could eventually be built at the site.

According to longtime church member Kastner, “There’s a lot of feelings,” about the sale of the property. Many families worshiped at the church on Chapel Hill for three generations, he noted.

“It’s a lot of history.”

