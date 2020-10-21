Napa launches grant program for small businesses hurt by COVID-19

The Napa City Council is establishing a COVID-19 Microenterprise Grant Program to help local businesses recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The program will provide grants of up to $5,000 to eligible small businesses with five or fewer employees.

“Our local businesses are indispensable and irreplaceable aspects of our local culture and economy,” said Mayor Jill Techel.

To be eligible for a microenterprise grant, businesses in the City must meet two Community Development Block Grant requirements: Be classified as a "microenterprise" with five or fewer employees and make 80% or less of the Area Median Income.

The goal is to address the often-overlooked needs of socio-economically disenfranchised entrepreneurs that may not have other access to resources or traditional financing, the city said in a news release. The program is designed to help accommodate for coronavirus-related changes or simply pay bills that may have piled up.