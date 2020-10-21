Napa launches grant program for small businesses hurt by COVID-19

The Napa City Council is establishing a COVID-19 Microenterprise Grant Program to help local businesses recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The program will provide grants of up to $5,000 to eligible small businesses with five or fewer employees.
“Our local businesses are indispensable and irreplaceable aspects of our local culture and economy,” said Mayor Jill Techel.
To be eligible for a microenterprise grant, businesses in the City must meet two Community Development Block Grant requirements: Be classified as a "microenterprise" with five or fewer employees and make 80% or less of the Area Median Income.
The goal is to address the often-overlooked needs of socio-economically disenfranchised entrepreneurs that may not have other access to resources or traditional financing, the city said in a news release. The program is designed to help accommodate for coronavirus-related changes or simply pay bills that may have piled up.
Microenterprises that receive the grants will be able to use the funds for, but not limited to: Paying costs associated with e-commerce, such as delivery services, website creation or enhancements or online marketing costs; paying rent or utilities for their commercial rental space; purchasing business inventory; purchasing safety materials such as partitions, hand sanitizer, face masks and gloves, and paying employees.
The City is funding the program through a portion of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds that the city received.
The city's Community Development Block Grant Citizens’ Advisory Committee recommended $185,344 of the CARES funding be used for a microenterprise grant program, which the City Council first approved on Aug. 18, then again on Tuesday night.
Once the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development issues their approval, the City will formally announce the program's start date. For further information, contact Senior Development Specialist Stephanie Cajina at scajina@CityOfNapa.org.
Watch Now: Top 10 Best Halloween TV Episodes Ever
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.