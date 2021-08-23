Napa law enforcement mental health supported with mindfulness, recognizing humanity

In taking on police trauma, mindfulness — the practice of “maintaining a moment-by-moment awareness of our thoughts, feelings, bodily sensations and surrounding environment, through a gentle, nurturing lens,” according to UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Magazine — was a particular focus of Napa’s former Interim Police Chief Sylvia Moir during her stint at NPD earlier this year.

Richard Goerling, founder of the Mindful Badge Initiative, said Moir told him she wanted a pilot group of roughly 30 Napa officers to be taught mindfulness skills. In June, the organization held two in-person trainings with NPD and followed up with weekly Zoom sessions.

Goerling, a retired police lieutenant and veteran of the United States Coast Guard, said he founded Mindful Badge to bring growth mindset and trauma competency training to public safety professionals. His training gives officers tools to “combat burnout and cynicism and the dualistic thinking that often emerges as a coping mechanism."

Moir knew Goerling before coming to Napa, according to a TEDx talk she gave in 2019, titled “The potential of mindful policing.” In the talk, Moir details a call she responded to that involved a man who died by suicide. Moir and the other officers present acted humanely and professionally, she said, and she even comforted the man’s wife. But then she dove back into work.