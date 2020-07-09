Napa law enforcement seeks source of racist broadcasts on official radio channels

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County officials are trying to determine the source of racist and violent radio transmissions that have been appearing on local government and law enforcement channels.

The transmissions, featuring automated voices using extreme racial slurs and occasionally threatening direct violence, such as lynchings in front of the county courthouse, have been popping up on a civilian local government channel for months.

On Thursday, however, the transmission appeared for the first time on a law enforcement channel, the main one used by both the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and the Napa Police Department.

The Sheriff’s Office had been investigating the transmissions on the civilian channel for some time, but had requested that the Register delay reporting on the matter for fear of tipping off whoever was making the broadcasts. Broadcasting on a widely listened-to law enforcement channel, however, raised the stakes, because it could interfere with public safety and make it sound as if the transmission is coming from within law enforcement at a time of heightened racial tensions nationwide.

The Sheriff’s Office received numerous public inquiries during the day on Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on its Facebook page disavowing messages.