Napa law enforcement takes stock after return of BottleRock music festival

Traffic flow on festival days this year was generally smooth compared to BottleRock’s earlier years, with officers able to reopen Third Street – closed nightly to allow festival-goers to leave the Expo on foot – within an hour or less after closing, according to Sgt. William (Brad) Bradshaw of CHP’s Napa bureau.

“I was able to get Third Street open every night before 11,” he said. “We were able to get Third back open to its normal traffic pattern; the (vehicle) congestion pretty much cleared up by 11:30 each night.”

During BottleRock, vehicle closures were in effect for streets closest to the Expo in the Oxbow neighborhood, including on Juarez, Bailey and Fourth streets and Sousa Lane. In addition, Bradshaw reported the towing of five vehicles from no-parking zones marked on Third Street and the Silverado Trail, which form the fairground’s north and east borders.

CHP’s Napa unit recorded seven arrests on suspicion of driving under the influence during Labor Day weekend, although Bradshaw said that number may have been more the result of increased holiday enforcement by the highway patrol than of the music festival.