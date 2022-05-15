Napa leaders give voters election advice in Sheriff's race

A Who’s Who of Napa County leaders have weighed in on their choices in the June 7 election for sheriff, with some saying Sheriff Oscar Ortiz and others former Undersheriff Jon Crawford.

In addition to raising money, candidates on every level work to collect high-profile endorsements so they can splash the names on their mailers and websites.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Crawford backers include District Attorney Allison Haley, Calistoga Police Chief Mitch Celaya, Calistoga Fire Chief Steve Campbell, St. Helena Police Chief Chris Hartley, retired Sheriff Gary Simpson and former Napa Mayor Jill Techel.

Ortiz can point to the Napa County Deputy Sheriffs' Association, St. Helena Police Officers' Association, International Association of Firefighters Local 1186, Rep. Mike Thompson, state Sen. Bill Dodd and retired Sheriff John Robertson.

It’s the election version of the adage that people can be known by the company they keep.

“Voters often look for what are called shortcuts as opposed to encyclopedias,” said David McCuan, a political science professor at Sonoma State University.

McCuan said an endorsement by a sheriff’s or peace officers’ association sends a different cue than one by a civil rights organization.

“Endorsements can provide a persuadable voter a direction and can reinforce for a supporter or opponent their position,” he said.

In the sheriff’s race, Ortiz and Crawford both have various elected officials, law enforcement officials and community members on their sides. The question is whether the endorsement lists will cancel each other out, or if one in particular will sway enough voters to affect the outcome.

“If you look at this particular race, you do seem to have this split which reflects a difference in approach and maybe not hard differences,” McCuan said.

Ortiz said endorsements are important.

“As a voter myself, I look at endorsements when I’m making a decision on any race, especially if I’m not familiar with any of the candidates,” he said.

Ortiz views his support from the Napa County Deputy Sheriff’s Association as telling. That is the men and women of the department sending a clear message to the community whom they want to work for, he said.

Crawford also sees endorsements as vital.

“You want to be able to connect with as many people as you can, but in a county-wide race, it’s not possible,” he said. “The next best thing is to get the support of people who are well known to other folks.”

Endorsements are “kind of force multiplier,” he said. He pointed to such endorsements as those from the Calistoga and St. Helena police chiefs as standing out.

Then there are the people making the endorsements.

“You’re transferring your name and your recognition to someone; you want to back the horse that wins,” McCuan said.

Dodd grew up on a Napa County farm and served on the county Board of Supervisors for 14 years before being elected to the state Assembly in 2014 and state Senate in 2016. He is backing Ortiz.

Dodd said that, as a former Napa County supervisor, he has voted to fill the sheriff’s post when sheriffs have retired, so his endorsement might mean more than one from somebody without that experience.

“When I ran for state office, both the Assembly and Senate, I took a great deal of pride I had practically every elected official in Napa and Solano counties supporting me,” Dodd said. “Particularly where the electorate doesn’t really know a person, it can be a help to some people.”

Haley joined the Napa County’s District Attorney’s office in 2005. The Board of Supervisors appointed her District Attorney in 2016 after her predecessor retired and she was elected in 2018. She is backing Crawford.

“Former Sheriff John Robertson asked me to support Jon Crawford in his preparation to be our next sheriff when he appointed Crawford as undersheriff,” Haley said by email. “I agreed to do so because I had worked with Crawford extensively on a cold case homicide among many other cases and found Crawford to be passionate about justice, smart and committed to the people of this community. I continue to strongly hold those beliefs.”

Robertson has a different understanding, though. He disagreed that he said Crawford was being prepared to become the next sheriff. He doesn't view the undersheriff as the automatic heir apparent.

Robertson on April 27, 2021 submitted his resignation as sheriff effective June 26, 2021. On May 18 of that year, he asked the Board of Supervisors to appoint Ortiz to finish the term. Supervisors tentatively agreed and did so on June 8.

Even the hunt to line up backers can lead to candidate disagreements. Ortiz said he thought seeking endorsements while Robertson was still in office would have been disrespectful — yet Crawford did so.

“For me, it’s not my style,” Ortiz said so.

Crawford saw things differently.

“I don’t know how it would be disrespectful when Robertson had announced his retirement already,” he said.

In this hard-fought race, with few glaring policy differences between the two men, endorsements are likely to help voters having trouble making up their minds.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.