Napa leaders speak out on Texas shooting

Napa Valley leaders shared words of condolence and compassion after news broke on Tuesday of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. The tragedy left 19 students and two adults dead and others injured.

The Ulvade mass shooting “was the worst mass shooting at an elementary school since the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012,” noted House Gun Violence Prevention Taskforce Chairperson Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena.

Since that time, the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force led by Thompson has advocated for gun violence prevention laws to save lives and help keep communities safe, according to a news release from the elected official.

Thompson attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday in American Canyon for a new Devlin Road segment. He was asked by the Napa Valley Register if he thinks this latest mass shooting will spur the changes he desires, given similar tragedies have not.

"I think it's important to remember, when you hear this, 'We're going to do something, we're going to do something, we're not going to forget,' it's after a horrendous mass shooting, such as what we experienced yesterday or what we experienced last week in New York," Thompson said.

He sees even more involved.

“The truth is, 30 people every day are killed by someone using a gun,” he said. “And if you add suicides and accidental deaths, that’s 100 people a day. So there's a problem out there, and we do need to do something.”

Fifty Republican senators in the U.S. Senate are the holdup, he said. The House of Representatives has passed legislation. There are bills on the floor of the Senate waiting to be taken up, if the Republican senators allow them to come up for a vote.

He was asked if it would be worth changing Senate filibuster laws to help move gun legislation along.

“You most certainly could do that,” Thompson said. “I think it would be a lot easier if these 50 Republican senators just screwed up enough courage to do the job they were sent to Washington to do.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Dr. Rosanna Mucetti, Napa Valley Unified School District (NVUSD) superintendent, also released a statement in response to the Texas shooting.

“It is difficult to think of the tremendous grief and suffering the parents are experiencing,” wrote Mucetti. In addition to the families, “Our hearts go out to our fellow educators and students in Texas as they grapple with this senseless and tragic violence.”

These events are scary and unsettling for our students and staff and we need to stand together as we process yet another act of mass violence in our country, she said.

"For those struggling, our district provides a wide array of emotional support resources through our student wellness program, and the Care Solace program is available to help students, families and staff find the right community-based provider in the mental health space,” she said. Services are free and confidential.

Mucetti noted that in May 2021 the NVUSD Board of Education passed a resolution supporting safe gun storage.

“This resolution along with resources like ‘Be Smart for Kids’ remind us that every adult can play a role in keeping our kids and communities safer,” she wrote.

Rob Weiss, executive director of Mentis Napa, responded to the Napa Valley Register by email about the Texas shooting.

"We must not become numb to the tremendous emotional impact that these senseless acts of violence have on all of us, especially our youth," he said.

The killing of children at schools is "tragic, inexplicable and totally devastating for everyone who is a part of that community, and the heartache is felt across the nation," he said. "Lives are forever changed as parents, families, school staff and students are left to process the tremendous emotional pain, grief and trauma that has been inflicted upon them."

Weiss said, "It is not enough to send our best wishes and prayers as these tragedies continue to occur. Steps must be taken to prevent shootings from occurring, and in the meantime, we must support all of those affected."

Locally, Mentis partners with school districts throughout the county to offer students of all ages mental health prevention, support, and treatment, he noted.

"We believe it is critical that our students have access to these services. If your child needs help, please have them work with staff at their school site in order to get connected to one of our therapists," Weiss said.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jennifer Huffman Business Editor Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005. Follow Jennifer Huffman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today