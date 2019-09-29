The effort to place the Napa Valley’s LGBTQ residents on an equal footing with others has taken the form of big gestures like fighting for the right to same-sex marriage, or convincing cities to fly the rainbow flag during Pride Month each June. In recent months, that push has taken a quieter path – but a path no less important to gay and lesbian couples who are raising families.
Sunday mornings at Fuller Park are a time for parents to arrive with their young children for playtime and relaxation. Among those parents have been a group of mothers and fathers – some LGBTQ, others supportive of their lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer peers – who have met for Rainbow Play Dates to socialize, strike up friendships and support other families like themselves.
There would be plentiful small talk among parents, snacks for their boys and girls – laid out on a rainbow-hued tablecloth – and later a story-book reading time on a picnic blanket. But for its creators, the importance of this routine-seeming weekend outing lies less in the details and more in the comfort it provides for those for whom intolerance and discrimination never feel entirely far away.
“We were having a conversation about what’s missing from the community, about what we need as LGBTQ families – a visible community, a feeling of safety, of feeling connected,” said Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet, who organizes the Rainbow Play Dates with Mika Shiner and Beth Nelsen. “This is our attempt at connecting families and allies.”
The idea arose in April while the three women – members of the Rainbow Action Network that successfully petitioned Napa Valley cities to raise the rainbow flag during this year’s Pride Month – pondered how to support gay parents in the long term.
“A lot of us felt like we were the only gay family here in town,” said Sutkowi-Hemstreet, who attended Sunday with Allyson, her wife of seven years. “Even if it’s a small population, there’s a ton of support we didn’t know was here.”
“I thought it was a great idea – there aren’t a ton of other venues to meet queer families with small kids here,” said Allyson as she held the couple’s 6-month-old daughter Tess, who was clad in a onesie and a pink beanie against the early-autumn morning chill.
About a third of the parents at the early Rainbow Play Dates have been LGBTQ, with supporters of the community accounting for the rest, according to organizers.
One such ally is Kate Moon, who spread the word to fellow parents at the co-operative Napa Valley Nursery School and then at the first gathering, which drew about 120 people to Fuller Park in the midst of Napa’s Pride Month.
“It felt like a real celebration – everyone dressed in rainbows head to toe, very cheerful, even a piñata,” said Moon, who moved to Napa with her husband and their son Finn, now 5, and daughter Poppy, 3. The get-togethers have continued as an informal monthly event, with about three dozen attending on Sunday.
An hour into Sunday’s play date, the parents gathered nearly a dozen youngsters together, from babes in arms to 9-year-old grade-schoolers, while Napa Bookmine’s founder Naomi Chamblin cracked open a colorfully illustrated volume: Todd Parr’s “The Family Book,” from which Chamblin playfully recited one page labeled “Some families have two moms or two dads” or another with the message “Some people have on parent instead of two” over the image of a mother bird and her two chicks.
“I just hope to normalize different types of family for my kids,” said Moon. “Napa is a very white town so they literally don’t see other kinds of families very often. And it’s a great way to make friends with other families with kids, which isn’t easy because we’re all doing different things.”
As organizers ponder where to continue the play dates over the winter months, they also hope to widen the scope of their work with suggestions offered by families, said Sutkowi-Hemstreet – from starting a “parent café” for smaller and more frequent encounters to creating a reading list of gender-inclusive books for their children.
“Clearly, people are asking for more,” she said.