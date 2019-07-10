On Saturday, July 20, families are invited to participate in an H2O Superhero program presented by Doug Nolan of Rock Steady Juggling, entitled “Go With the Flow.”
Children will enjoy juggling, comedy and audience participation about recycling and water conservation. This free program is recommended for children 4 and up.
There will be a performance at the American Canyon Library at 10:30 a.m., followed by a show at the Napa Main Library at 2:30 p.m.
This program is made possible through the Whale Tail Grant the Napa County Library received from the California Coastal Commission last April.
The H2O Superheroes program emphasizes what our community can do to keep our waterways healthy and how Napa River’s health affects the ocean. To join in the fun and learn more, please sign up to become an H2O Superhero at www.napalibrary.org/H2O. For more information, call the Children’s Desk at the Napa Main Library at 707-253-4070.