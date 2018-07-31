The Napa County Library’s children’s room in downtown Napa offers an enchanting atmosphere complete with whimsical forest décor that includes tree-like lattices and flower petals dressing the overhead lights. But as homey as it feels, the library’s welcoming ambiance can be overwhelming to a child with a sensory processing disorder.
In an effort to make the Napa Library as accessible to the entire community as possible, children’s librarian Althea Kent has helped institute a sensory-friendly library hour on the second Saturday of the month for children ages 10 and younger who have sensory sensitivity.
Studies published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry define a sensory processing disorder as a condition in which the brain has difficulty processing and reacting to information coming through the senses, whether it be touch, taste, sound, smell or sight. The condition is also referred to as sensory over-responsivity.
The symptoms of sensory processing disorder exist on a spectrum, so children may experience only one specific sensitivity or a range of sensitives, according to Dr. Smitha Bhandari, a children’s psychiatrist based in Atlanta. Sensory processing disorder is common in children on the autism spectrum, but as a medically -recognized diagnosis, sensory processing disorder can affect anyone.
“For some kids, a sensory processing disorder can be a sensitivity to light or sound,” Kent explained. “One of the things we do during sensory-friendly library hour is limit the amount of lighting we use, which is easier in the summer when we can rely on natural light.
“Some kids can’t handle the buzzing sound that florescent light gives off. Most of us grow accustomed to the noise to where we don’t even notice it, but some kids can find it really distracting and it can ruin everyday experiences like visiting your local library.”
In addition to limiting the lighting, the children’s librarians keep all the computers turned off except for the card catalog and the computer needed to assist families in checking out books.
But what makes sensory-friendly library hour truly special is that the children’s area is open to only families with children with sensory processing disorders an hour before the rest of the library opens.
“This is a chance for these children to explore the library in a more relaxed setting,” Kent said. “We typically only have one or two families who attend library hour right now, so they essentially get the children’s area to themselves. I always like to meet each family and see if they need anything, but otherwise, we let them have free rein of the area.
“It’s our hope that these children will become more comfortable with being in the library so that they eventually feel OK coming to the library during our regular hours of operation with the rest of our patrons,” Kent continued. “It’s a transition program.”
Kent launched sensory-friendly library hour earlier this spring as an extension of the sensory-friendly storytime that is offered on the fourth Saturday of the month, which the library has been offering for nearly three years.
“During sensory -friendly storytime, we meet in the library’s community room,” Kent said. “We stack the chairs in the back so that the kids have plenty of room to move around and get comfortable. We read a few stories and sing some chants and rhymes, and we end with a free-play activity.”
Kent also hosts other storytimes at the library. During traditional storytimes, she likes to have soft music playing the background, but she learned during her sensory-friendly storytime that some children can be overwhelmed by music if they don’t know where it’s coming from.
“In our sensory-friendly storytimes, it’s just me and my lovely singing voice,” she said with a laugh. “It was something that never occurred to me, but one of the families brought it to my attention, so I’ve adjusted how we do the music portion of our storytime. We try to be as accommodating as possible.”
Kent said it helps if families call in advance of storytime or library hour to inform her of their child’s sensitivity so that she can cater the experience to the kids who will be there, but she said drop-ins are always welcome. Kent said she's had families come from as far as Vacaville and Fairfield to attend monthly storytime.
Kent grew up in Napa and has many fond memories of being at the library as a child, so she’s always looking for new ways to introduce the children’s section to young readers.
“I hope I can make a difference for these kids,” she said. “I always felt at home here in the library when I was growing up, and I want to help recreate that experience for these kids. Everyone should feel at home when they visit the library.”
To learn more about sensory-friendly library hour or storytime, contact Kent at 253-4070; althea.kent@countyofnapa.org.