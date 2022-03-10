Napa library opens DIY ‘memory lab’

A VHS tape of your sister’s wedding, circa 1986. Yellowing photo albums from the 1970s. Slides from that 1960s family road trip.

Chances are you have “old media” like this stored in a dusty box in a garage or closet.

Sure, you can mail your tapes or slides to a number of companies that, for a fee, will scan and digitize them. But what if you could do it for free and right here in Napa?

Thanks to the new Memory Lab at the Napa Library, you can.

“I wanted to do a Memory Lab for a long time,” said Breanna Feliciano, information services supervisor at the Napa City-County Library.

The Memory Lab is a new free, do-it-yourself space for making high-quality digitized personal archive collections.

Using professional-grade equipment, library visitors can digitize multiple formats, including slides, negatives, photo prints, floppy disks and documents. Soon the Memory Lab will expand to include digitizing VHS tapes (in a variety of sizes), said library representatives.

“It’s becoming a trend in libraries” to offer a Memory Lab, said Feliciano. Sort of like a natural extension of libraries creating maker spaces featuring 3D printers and other such equipment.

“The idea was to have this do-it-yourself center where people could come and do things that would otherwise be really expensive to do,” she explained.

For those who don’t use a paid digitizing service, “there’s not really a place where you can go and do that for yourself,” at no cost, she noted.

Additionally, some people are reluctant to mail original slides or documents to scanning companies, for fear of them getting lost or damaged.

The memory lab (set up in a corner near the Library reference desk) officially opened on March 5 and it’s already being used.

One visitor told Feliciano she was using the station to scan legal and other important papers as part of her personal fire preparedness plan.

“We live in an area of Napa where we are under constant threat of wildfire,” said the woman, who declined to be interviewed.

Napa Library Memory Lab What can I digitize at the Napa Library Memory Lab? • Documents (letters, newspaper clippings, insurance papers, birth certificates, etc.) • Photos • 35 mm slides, filmstrips, negatives, 4x5 inch film, and medium format film (120, 220, and 6 x 12 cm). • Transparencies • 3.5-inch floppy disks • VHS and VHS-C tapes, compact cassettes, DV/miniDV, U-matic (coming soon) How do I book an appointment? Appointments to use the Memory Lab can be made at: memorylab.eventbrite.com More info: countyofnapa.org/3171/Memory-Lab 580 Coombs Street Napa, CA 94559 707-253-4241

That’s another very good reason to create a memory lab in the community, said Katie Olding, library associate. Users could save flash drives with important papers in safety deposit boxes or with relatives, or use programs like DropBox.

Yes, this user has a scanner at home but she was having issues with software and scanner compatibility, explained Feliciano.

“I just wanted to go somewhere where it would work and it would be high quality and I could do it without all the headaches of setting it up,” that user told Feliciano.

The lab was funded by a $9,000 grant from the California state library and $10,000 from the Friends of the Napa City-County Library.

Because it’s a new system and requires some assistance to get started, the Memory Lab is currently open twice a week, Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. But staffers hope to expand that availability.

One other note, users do not need to have a library card to use the Memory Lab.

“Originally we were going to require a card but decided against it to remove unnecessary barriers,” said Feliciano.

Constance Oakes, one of the library staffers who is trained to use the Memory Lab, explained how the professional-grade photo scanner works.

The Epson Expression 12000XL equipment can scan images up to 11 by 17 inches.

“What’s really nice about it is if you have photos you can put multiple photos on (the scanner bed) and it will scan them as individual items,” said Oakes. This saves time for anyone scanning batches of images.

After the image or document is placed on the machine, users then choose how the item should be scanned, for example, photo mode or document mode, size, resolution, color and format. Documents can be also scanned as searchable PDFs, which can be a big benefit.

When scanning is complete, users save their documents to a flash drive or preferred location. No documents are stored at the Memory Lab itself.

The other part of the Memory Lab, opening soon, includes the capability to read and digitize 3.5-inch floppy disks, CD, DVDs and videotapes of different sizes.

“It’s very empowering for people,” to have a chance to use this technology, said Feliciano. “Not only are they digitizing these things, but they’re also learning a skill,” at the same time.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

