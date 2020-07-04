Napa Library takes a big step toward reestablishing services

For a time, Target and Home Depot were using metering and visitor counts to admit shoppers, he noted. Because of the cleaning process that has to take place between groups of guests, the library didn’t want to start with walk-up visits. Each patron needs an appointment.

Admitting just a handful of visitors per hour “is a good place to start so that the public can gain access, and we can feel comfortable that we are doing the right amount of cleaning,” said Halstead. The Napa library is open daily, however visiting hours have been temporarily reduced.

“It’s possible we could have let more people in to do less, but we want people to have as normal an experience as we can. This is a way to be able to try and replicate as much of the library experience as we can.”

The appointment system can be scaled up or down, said Halstead. Reservations help prevent a “free for all” feeling for users.

Halstead knows that for many people, the library is a significant part of their lives.

Knowing this, he and his staff recently called 3,000 of the library’s most regular users, just to check in on them.