Napa Library takes a big step toward reestablishing services

Napa County library director Anthony Halstead has some very good news for library patrons.
Effective last week, Napans can once again visit inside the downtown library – albeit in much smaller numbers and for just an hour at a time.
The first visitors were warmly welcomed back Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. on the dot.
Karoline Hall of Napa came the following morning. “I’m cautious,” she said about her exposure to the public right now, but she was happy to be able to use the library again. She hasn’t been able to visit the library since February, she said.
“I’ve missed it,” said Hall. “It’s a really important service” for both her, and the rest of Napa, she said.
Rami Hadad brought his two sons on Thursday morning. They also had a 10 a.m. appointment.
“It’s good” to have access to inside the library again, said Hadad. After all, retail stores like Ross have been opened, but not the library.
“It doesn’t make sense," he said.
Hadad said his sons were going to look at books, “and I’m going to use the computer a little bit."
“I like reading a lot,” said son Firas Hadad.
“It was really nice to have people back in the building (and) to have a conversation with them that was more like normal,” said Halstead during a phone interview on Wednesday afternoon, “even though everyone was wearing masks and using hand sanitizer.”
On March 20, the library was forced to close to in-person visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, library staff had been reimagining library services to include virtual and online programs, curbside pick-up, delivery service and finally in-person browsing.
Today, locals can make an appointment for a 60-minute time slot to browse inside the downtown Napa library. Between the groups of visitors, staff cleans all areas that were used. Patrons are asked to leave books or other materials in specially market containers, instead of reshelving them. Library seating has been removed.
The library system will add its other branches to the appointment system next week, said Halstead. Appointments are made by calling the library.
Some 48 people can visit the library using this system, or about eight per hour. That’s a small number compared to the normal 1,500 people who use the library on an average day, acknowledged Halstead.
“This is all new to us,” he said. “We don’t know how long this will last.”
For a time, Target and Home Depot were using metering and visitor counts to admit shoppers, he noted. Because of the cleaning process that has to take place between groups of guests, the library didn’t want to start with walk-up visits. Each patron needs an appointment.
Admitting just a handful of visitors per hour “is a good place to start so that the public can gain access, and we can feel comfortable that we are doing the right amount of cleaning,” said Halstead. The Napa library is open daily, however visiting hours have been temporarily reduced.
“It’s possible we could have let more people in to do less, but we want people to have as normal an experience as we can. This is a way to be able to try and replicate as much of the library experience as we can.”
The appointment system can be scaled up or down, said Halstead. Reservations help prevent a “free for all” feeling for users.
Halstead knows that for many people, the library is a significant part of their lives.
Knowing this, he and his staff recently called 3,000 of the library’s most regular users, just to check in on them.
How were they doing? Did they need any help downloading apps to read books online or access other library resources? Was there anything library staff could do for them?
Regardless of the status of physically visiting the library, “we are still trying to meet the public’s needs,” said Halstead. “If there was something we could do, we’d do it.”
Since its physical closure, Halstead said the library has seen the use of online collections and e-books rise 30% to 50%.
Each day, more than 60 people arrive for curbside pickup of a hold they’ve requested. About 1,000 items a week are checked out via that service, he said.
Library books and materials can now be returned on Thursday, Friday or Saturday. Those items then spend 72 hours in “quarantine” before being reshelved. No fines are charged. Nothing is overdue.
Does a loss of in-person customers mean that the library has to cut its workforce?
“We’re definitely thinking about our budget and being mindful of our spending but at this point, there have been no layoffs or reduction in hours,” said Halstead. There are some open positions that won’t be filled and some “extra” workers are not being scheduled, he said.
The library has ramped up its virtual and online programming including an adult book club, author talks, master gardener presentations, DIY crafts for adults and children, multiple story times and other performances. Those services can be viewed on Facebook, YouTube, Zoom and the library website.
For example, some 390 children have enrolled in the online summer library adventure (formerly known as the summer reading program). Last year, 337 signed up for the online program. Hundreds of other kids used a printed paper log.
What’s it been like trying to run a library that no one can come into?
“It is different,” admitted Napa County Librarian Ann Davis. “I still feel like we're serving them, but it’s not as personable.” At the same time, “it’s really an opportunity to go out of your way to help” users, she said. And people seem “truly appreciative."
“It’s definitely not the same as being able to interact with the public,” said Halstead. Until this reopening, that part was gone, he said. But at the same time, he feels a sense of satisfaction when he can help a customer, even delivering a printout of an important school assignment or document the same day.
“What can we do to meet their needs?” is what Halstead asks himself.
And yes, the library is still buying new books and materials. In fact, it recently allocated $50,000 to buy more electronic resources and e-books for those who can’t physically visit the library right now.
The goal is to get the material into people’s hands, he said.
“This was a way to do it.”
The St. Helena library, not part of the Napa County library system, remains closed to the public, said director Chris Kreiden. However it is offering curbside service Monday through Saturday.
Items can be placed on hold, Kreiden said. Patrons can also ask for recommendations or a “grab bag” from staff. Besides online resources, including Kanopy, Hoopla and Overdrive, "for the first time, we are offering an online summer reading program with different challenges for kids, teens, and adults," she said.
