If you go

Napa Lighted Art Festival

Friday, Jan. 11 to Sunday, Jan. 20, 2020

6 to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Night Bloom exhibit: Oxbow Commons park, 7 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only

For maps, schedules and other information, visit donapa.com/lights/

Artist meet-and-greet events

Free; registration required at Eventbrite.com; search for NAPALIGHT

- Mike Gould: 4 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Napa River Inn lobby, 500 Main St.

- Luca Pulvirenti of mammasONica and David Sullivan: 4 p.m. Jan. 12 at Napa City Hall, 955 School St.

- Ross Ashton and Karen Monid: 3 p.m. Jan. 18 at Charlie Palmer Steak, 1260 First St.

- New Technology High School students: 5 p.m. Jan. 18 at Napa City Hall, 955 School St.

Napa County Historical Society tours

Friday and Saturday, Jan. 11-12, and Friday and Saturday, Jan. 18-19; all tours start at 4 p.m. at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St.

$20 admission, $15 for society members

Tickets can be purchased online at http://bit.ly/38Bl6xi

Lantern Parade

6:30 p.m. Jan. 18

Parade starts and ends at Veterans Memorial Park by way of Second, Franklin and Third Streets

cityofnapa.org/833/Lantern-Parade