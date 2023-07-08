The second annual Napa Live Experience Celebrity Golf Classic, hosted by Hammond Blessed 25th Foundation and presented by The Meritage Resort & Spa, Lexus and Kaiser Permanente, recently raised funds and awareness for local charities.

The event, held June 25-26, raised funds for On The Move, and Boys and Girls Club of Napa Valley as well as ACED of Sacramento and PAL Fairfield.

The event was a unique blend of golf, wine, food, fine art, and music, all harmoniously intertwined to serve an incredible cause supporting multiple communities. Golf enthusiasts who convened at the Silverado Resort & Spa's greens included Cedric The Entertainer, Derek Fisher, Marcus Allen, Pete Shaw, Willie Gault, David Justice, Byron Scott, Steve Garvey, Ronnie Lott, Willie Bucannon, and many more.

Bill Hammond, founder of Hammond Blessed 25th Foundation, expressed immense gratitude for the overwhelming support the event garnered from the community. The success of the event promises an even grander third edition in the coming year.

For more information on Hammond Blessed 25th, visit hammondblessed25th.org.