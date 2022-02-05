Napa lodging revenue back to pre-pandemic levels

Helping ease the sting of a dismal 2020, Napa County hotel revenue surged in 2021, reaching pre-pandemic levels.

This past year visitors contributed $436 million to the local lodging industry, more than doubling 2020 figures, reported hospitality data and analytics company STR.

Back in 2020, during the height of the pandemic, overnight visitors contributed $184 million to the hotel industry. It was a sharp decline from 2019 when guests spent $446 million on Napa Valley accommodations.

Napa County hotels suffer 'worst year' due to COVID-19 pandemic Overnight hotel stays in Napa County aren't likely to return to pre-COVID-19 levels for at least a year, tourism industry veterans say.

“Blood, sweat, and tears,” was how Michael Collins, general manager of Archer Napa described the 2021 local hotel market. “Our numbers were very strong in 2021,” he said.

“People are willing to travel again,” said Linsey Gallagher, president & CEO of Visit Napa Valley, “and they are choosing Napa Valley as a safe travel destination.”

Occupancy rates dipped when comparing 2019 to 2021 (from 72% to 60%), but revenue is only one part of the story, noted Gallagher.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Comparing 2019 to 2020, the average daily room rate rose from $336 a night to $404 a night. That means “We generated the same revenue with fewer people, who stayed longer, and spent more,” said Gallagher.

According to the Visit Napa Valley CEO, because Napa Valley is a rural four-season destination that lends itself naturally to socially distancing and outdoor dining experiences, combined with the fact that Napa County has one of the highest vaccination rates in California, “we are in a more fortunate position than other more urban destinations winning back more than our fair share of visitors.”

The leisure travel business has continued to outperform expectations, said Gallagher. “We're also seeing group bookings come back, driven primarily by leisure groups.”

“The trend we are seeing on corporate groups bookings is focused on smaller groups (15-30 people) looking for meaningful experiences (outdoors, when possible) after two years of Zoom purgatory, which is in the sweet spot for our Napa Valley properties,” said Gallagher.

According to Collins, “there was so much pent up demand from travelers that have gone without their weekend getaways, girl’s trips, honeymoons, etc., that the dam broke when restrictions were released in early 2021,” he said. “Corporate travel was rebounding and in-person conferences added to the surge in business.”

Notably, “We also paid particular attention to our room rates,” at Archer Napa, said Collins. “I’d like to say we led the pack when we started to increase rates, and it certainly seems like everyone else followed.”

“I’ve always said that I’d rather run a 75% hotel at a very healthy (daily room rate) as opposed to 100% at a lower rate, which in turn burns out the team, adds additional wear and tear to the rooms, and simply makes it harder to achieve our end goal,” said Collins.

So far, 2022 is off to a great start as well, said the Archer general manager. “Maybe not January due to the surge in COVID cases, but February is looking golden!”

The year 2021 also brought two notable hotel sales to the Valley.

In December the Estate Yountville sold for $356.4 million, making it the most expensive hotel property sale to date in the valley. In November, the Four Seasons Calistoga sold for $175 million. Just this past week, Napa's Silverado Resort and Spa sold for $62.4 million.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.