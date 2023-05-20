Local transportation leaders are looking for ways to return the dwindling Vine bus service to better days.
Cut-back versions of the service have run since the pandemic. Challenges include trouble finding drivers, inflation and commute pattern changes. Annual ridership is about half the pre-pandemic total of about a million.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The Napa County Transportation Authority (NVTA) Board of Directors met on Wednesday in the Vintner's Room at the Meritage Resort and Spa for a retreat. The subject: “Reviving the Vine.”
“We know the riding public wants reliable, direct and frequent services and the Vine has not been able to deliver that consistently,” NVTA Executive Director Kate Miller said.
For example, the Vine has had to make small service changes as it responds to the driver shortage. Miller earlier this year said that the inconsistencies must be frustrating to some and that the Vine could provide more service if it had more labor.
People are also reading…
Resident Jay Gardner recently wrote a Napa Valley Register letter-to-the-editor saying the bus-centric version of the Vine doesn't work with today's economy or meet today's needs. He proposed replacing it with an Uber/Lyft-type service.
That letter was included in a packet at the NVTA meeting, as well as a response by Miller. Local transportation leaders made it clear they are far from giving up on the Vine bus service.
The NVTA, which runs the Vine, is looking at what expanded bus service might be. Two additional city of Napa routes could better serve such destinations as Vintage High School, the county Health and Human Services Agency and OLE Health. Regional route trips could be added.
Three options that beef up existing service to varying degrees are under consideration. But the Vine would have to add three to 10 bus drivers, depending on the choice. Annual operating costs — minus administration and maintenance — would rise from $13.7 million to between $13.9 and $16.6 million, according to the NVTA.
Miller said the Vine’s main funding sources from the state and federal government are stable. But they aren’t rising as fast as costs.
“It’s a tough predicament that we’re in,” said Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio, who is chairperson of the NVTA Board of Directors.
The Vine should advertise why it’s advantageous to take the bus, she said.
“When it comes down to personal choice for people, it’s about their time and the money,” she said. “So how much time can they save, how much money can they save on an annual basis?”
Miller responded that the bus system will always be challenged on time because it operates on the same streets and uses the same lanes as cars. But NVTA can calculate the savings and use the information in marketing, she added.
NVTA Transit Program Manager Rebecca Schenck expects the $41 million bus maintenance yard being built in the airport industrial area to help when it comes to recruiting drivers.
The location is closer to Solano County, where many bus drivers live, than the present yard in the city of Napa, she said. Also, when prospective drivers interview now, they are in a trailer that leaks in the rain.
"It's just not sending the right message — 'This is where I want to work,'" she said.
Mass transit ridership in the Bay Area as a whole is at 56% of pre-pandemic levels. Still, mass transit provided more than 22 million passenger trips from January through March of this year, said Alix Bockelman, deputy executive director or the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.
She pointed to a challenged business model. The Bay Area had 150,000 fewer people in 2022 than in 2015. San Francisco and Oakland have the lowest rate of office in-person occupancy in North America, she said.
Bay Area transit operators predict a cumulative $2.5 billion shortfall over the next five years. They are asking the state for more assistance, arguing among other things that mass transit helps meet state greenhouse gas-reduction goals.
Bockelman said a Bay Area transportation tax measure including mass transit money could be on the ballot in 2026.
Another topic at the “Reviving the Vine” retreat: with the demise of the privately-owned Evans airport shuttle service, should the Vine offer more ways to get to local airports?
People can presently take a weekday Vine regional bus to the El Cerrito del Norte BART station and then take BART to the Oakland and San Francisco airports. American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia has done this.
“Great service,” he said.
One idea is to add nine roundtrips on Saturday and Sunday to Route 29 that is called the Napa-BART Express. Another is extending Route 10X service to Santa Rosa and the Santa Rosa Airport.
But again, these undertakings would require more drivers and money. In addition, transportation officials said there is unproven demand for the Santa Rosa option.
The NVTA Board of Directors made no decisions on the Vine's future at the Wednesday retreat.
The Vine bus service began in 1990 as the Valley Intercity Neighborhood Express, with Napa County, the city of Napa and Yountville the original partners. The service since 1998 has been operated by the NVTA to allow for more regional coordination.
NVTA is a joint powers authority made up of Napa County and its five municipalities.
Photos: Napa historical society celebrates pioneering women in new exhibit
Pioneering women 5
Pioneering women 6
Pioneering women 3
Pioneering women 4
Pioneering women 2
Pioneering women 1
Mayor Scott Sedgley speaks to Napa High Alumni Association
Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…
Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley called homelessness “a failure of our society,” said city officials are working on affordable housing solutions, and addressed how the local government could fight climate change during a talk to the Napa High Alumni Association.
The event, held Tuesday at Hop Creek Pub, drew more than a dozen people. Many in attendance said they knew Sedgley personally as a fellow Napa High graduate. The NHAA works to preserve the history and community of Napa High, according to association leader Marilyn Reid.
Sedgley said the city’s priorities include improving environmental preservation programs, more resources for homeless people, more housing in general, and economic development.
“Affordable housing is difficult to achieve,” said the mayor as he told NHAA members that while no one wants more traffic and construction in their neighborhoods, it is essential that more living spaces are built for the people who desperately need them.
“The state is very hard to work with,” he said, but added the city is doing everything it can to lock down the funds necessary to build permanent housing for the homeless and urban poor.
Speaking on climate change, Sedgley said that “we have too many cars” and that the city is exploring subsidized Uber-like methods of public transportation. Less focus on parking garages or wide thoroughfares also frees up more space for housing or local businesses.
Many nodded in agreement when Sedgley noted that local governments can feel split between the needs of locals and working to keep the profitable tourist economy humming – which helps to fund those government services.
“It helps fill those potholes,” said Sedgley.
Photos: Napa historical society celebrates pioneering women in new exhibit
Pioneering women 5
Pioneering women 6
Pioneering women 3
Pioneering women 4
Pioneering women 2
Pioneering women 1
Mayor Scott Sedgley speaks to Napa High Alumni Association
Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…
Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley called homelessness “a failure of our society,” said city officials are working on affordable housing solutions, and addressed how the local government could fight climate change during a talk to the Napa High Alumni Association.
The event, held Tuesday at Hop Creek Pub, drew more than a dozen people. Many in attendance said they knew Sedgley personally as a fellow Napa High graduate. The NHAA works to preserve the history and community of Napa High, according to association leader Marilyn Reid.
Sedgley said the city’s priorities include improving environmental preservation programs, more resources for homeless people, more housing in general, and economic development.
“Affordable housing is difficult to achieve,” said the mayor as he told NHAA members that while no one wants more traffic and construction in their neighborhoods, it is essential that more living spaces are built for the people who desperately need them.
“The state is very hard to work with,” he said, but added the city is doing everything it can to lock down the funds necessary to build permanent housing for the homeless and urban poor.
Speaking on climate change, Sedgley said that “we have too many cars” and that the city is exploring subsidized Uber-like methods of public transportation. Less focus on parking garages or wide thoroughfares also frees up more space for housing or local businesses.
Many nodded in agreement when Sedgley noted that local governments can feel split between the needs of locals and working to keep the profitable tourist economy humming – which helps to fund those government services.
“It helps fill those potholes,” said Sedgley.
Photos: Napa historical society celebrates pioneering women in new exhibit
Pioneering women 5
Pioneering women 6
Pioneering women 3
Pioneering women 4
Pioneering women 2
Pioneering women 1
Mayor Scott Sedgley speaks to Napa High Alumni Association
Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…
Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley called homelessness “a failure of our society,” said city officials are working on affordable housing solutions, and addressed how the local government could fight climate change during a talk to the Napa High Alumni Association.
The event, held Tuesday at Hop Creek Pub, drew more than a dozen people. Many in attendance said they knew Sedgley personally as a fellow Napa High graduate. The NHAA works to preserve the history and community of Napa High, according to association leader Marilyn Reid.
Sedgley said the city’s priorities include improving environmental preservation programs, more resources for homeless people, more housing in general, and economic development.
“Affordable housing is difficult to achieve,” said the mayor as he told NHAA members that while no one wants more traffic and construction in their neighborhoods, it is essential that more living spaces are built for the people who desperately need them.
“The state is very hard to work with,” he said, but added the city is doing everything it can to lock down the funds necessary to build permanent housing for the homeless and urban poor.
Speaking on climate change, Sedgley said that “we have too many cars” and that the city is exploring subsidized Uber-like methods of public transportation. Less focus on parking garages or wide thoroughfares also frees up more space for housing or local businesses.
Many nodded in agreement when Sedgley noted that local governments can feel split between the needs of locals and working to keep the profitable tourist economy humming – which helps to fund those government services.
“It helps fill those potholes,” said Sedgley.
Photos: Napa historical society celebrates pioneering women in new exhibit
Pioneering women 5
Pioneering women 6
Pioneering women 3
Pioneering women 4
Pioneering women 2
Pioneering women 1
Mayor Scott Sedgley speaks to Napa High Alumni Association
Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…
Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley called homelessness “a failure of our society,” said city officials are working on affordable housing solutions, and addressed how the local government could fight climate change during a talk to the Napa High Alumni Association.
The event, held Tuesday at Hop Creek Pub, drew more than a dozen people. Many in attendance said they knew Sedgley personally as a fellow Napa High graduate. The NHAA works to preserve the history and community of Napa High, according to association leader Marilyn Reid.
Sedgley said the city’s priorities include improving environmental preservation programs, more resources for homeless people, more housing in general, and economic development.
“Affordable housing is difficult to achieve,” said the mayor as he told NHAA members that while no one wants more traffic and construction in their neighborhoods, it is essential that more living spaces are built for the people who desperately need them.
“The state is very hard to work with,” he said, but added the city is doing everything it can to lock down the funds necessary to build permanent housing for the homeless and urban poor.
Speaking on climate change, Sedgley said that “we have too many cars” and that the city is exploring subsidized Uber-like methods of public transportation. Less focus on parking garages or wide thoroughfares also frees up more space for housing or local businesses.
Many nodded in agreement when Sedgley noted that local governments can feel split between the needs of locals and working to keep the profitable tourist economy humming – which helps to fund those government services.
“It helps fill those potholes,” said Sedgley.
Photos: Napa historical society celebrates pioneering women in new exhibit
Pioneering women 5
Pioneering women 6
Pioneering women 3
Pioneering women 4
Pioneering women 2
Pioneering women 1
Mayor Scott Sedgley speaks to Napa High Alumni Association
Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley called homelessness “a failure of our society,” said city officials are working on affordable housing solutions, and addressed how the local government could fight climate change during a talk to the Napa High Alumni Association.
The event, held Tuesday at Hop Creek Pub, drew more than a dozen people. Many in attendance said they knew Sedgley personally as a fellow Napa High graduate. The NHAA works to preserve the history and community of Napa High, according to association leader Marilyn Reid.
Sedgley said the city’s priorities include improving environmental preservation programs, more resources for homeless people, more housing in general, and economic development.
“Affordable housing is difficult to achieve,” said the mayor as he told NHAA members that while no one wants more traffic and construction in their neighborhoods, it is essential that more living spaces are built for the people who desperately need them.
“The state is very hard to work with,” he said, but added the city is doing everything it can to lock down the funds necessary to build permanent housing for the homeless and urban poor.
Speaking on climate change, Sedgley said that “we have too many cars” and that the city is exploring subsidized Uber-like methods of public transportation. Less focus on parking garages or wide thoroughfares also frees up more space for housing or local businesses.
Many nodded in agreement when Sedgley noted that local governments can feel split between the needs of locals and working to keep the profitable tourist economy humming – which helps to fund those government services.
“It helps fill those potholes,” said Sedgley.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com