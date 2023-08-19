A section of Third Street in downtown Napa became part of a giant open-air shrine to vintage cars the Main Street Reunion, which showcased 328 vehicles at Saturday's main program and another 150 during the Show & Shine on Friday evening.
Paul Lange, Lange Photo Studio
The nostalgic details on one vintage car at Napa's Main Street Reunion include prop versions of a burger, fries and Coke the car's original owner might have ordered at a drive-in in the 1950s.
Paul Lange, Lange Photo Studio
A steady stream of spectators converged on Third and Main streets on Saturday for Napa's annual Main Street Reunion, where more than 300 restored cars were on display.
Paul Lange, Lange Photo Studio
During Saturday's Main Street Reunion vintage car show in downtown Napa, the Third Street bridge became an open-air showroom for vehicles like a restored Ford Roadster from the 1930s.
Paul Lange, Lange Photo Studio
American muscle cars of the 1960s, such as a 1965 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport coupe owned by Fernando Ceja, were well-represented at the Main Street Reunion's Saturday auto show.
For 364 days of the year, Third and Main streets are commuting and walking routes in the heart of Napa. But for one day, they become the site of an open-air tribute to the cars and trucks of yesteryear.
For five hours on Saturday, one of downtown Napa’s busiest crossroads was a showcase for vintage automobiles during the annual Main Street Reunion show. About 328 restored, historic vehicles – from 1930s hot rods to burly 1960s Detroit muscle cars, flame-decal pickups and more – were the featured stars in an exhibition that drew more than 5,000 spectators, according to executive director Craig Smith of the Downtown Napa Association, which co-organizes the show with Napa Valley Cruisers.
Saturday’s show concluded a program that began Friday evening with the Show & Shine, an event off Pearl Street and Soscol Avenue where 150 vehicles were on display. The Main Street Reunion is open to the owners of vehicles built before 1976 – largely cars built by the Detroit Three companies of General Motors, Ford and Chrysler, but also including changes of pace like Porsche sports cars and even a tiny Isetta, a three-wheel “bubble car” of the 1950s scarcely larger than a motorcycle.
Amid the hundreds of gleaming and sun-kissed reminders of the automotive past on Saturday was, for the first time at the Napa show, a sign of the industry’s future. Grouped together were a Hyundai Ioniq 6, a Ford Mustang Mach-E and other electric vehicles – about 10 gasoline-free vehicles that comprised the reunion’s EV show.
Modest as the new collection was, it formed a sharp counterpoint in an exhibition Napa has hosted in most years since 1996 – the kind of show, Smith said, whose future is uncertain in some communities as vintage car enthusiasts grow older. (The reunion was canceled in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and called off again in 2021 due to heavy rain.)
“The supply (of cars) and the will are still there, although a lot of the guys who are interested in the work it takes to maintain cars like that are aging out, (but) our show still has a strong standing,” he said shortly after the show’s conclusion Saturday afternoon.
