Updated at 5:14 p.m. Sunday — Four people were hospitalized with injuries after a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon east of Napa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 3:13 p.m., CHP began receiving reports that a Honda with five occupants had struck a utility pole at Third Avenue and Coombsville Road, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for the highway patrol’s Napa bureau.

One person was airlifted with major injuries to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, and three others were taken by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Paulson said.

Drivers were advised to avoid the Third-Coombsville intersection while officers remained at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call CHP at 707-373-7685.