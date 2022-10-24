Napa Makes moves forward as city of Napa effort to support local creatives

A city effort to foster up-and-coming creative businesses in Napa is receiving a new push under a revived name: Napa Makes.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The Make It in Napa Initiative was created by the city of Napa’s economic development division last year as an effort to highlight and explore how to support creatives and manufacturers in Napa. A survey of local creatives led to the city identifying a swath of problems facing the local creative community, as well as potential options for helping them, which was all organized into a 78-page action plan presented to the Napa City Council early this year.

Now, the implementation of that action plan is moving forward under the Napa Makes banner.

Napans may be familiar with the name — Napa Makes was an event that highlighted local artists and craftspeople. It was held at the Oxbow School for two years before the COVID-19 pandemic led the event creators to put it on hiatus.

According to a city news release, the three people behind Napa Makes recently gave the city their blessing to reuse the name.

To kick off engagement for the new Napa Makes, Jennifer Owen, the city's economic development coordinator, held a walking tour event for Napa Makes earlier this month to show a group of about 30 people — including several city officials — examples of Napa’s creative manufacturing sector located around the Rail Arts District.

A variety of manufacturers told the group their business stories, how many people they employ, why they’re in Napa and what they need to continue to be successful, Owen said.

“Basically the intention behind it was to make sure our policymakers, our elected officials and our stakeholders know that we’ve got this really vibrant, sort of underutilized, under-known sector of of our economy which doesn’t get as much attention as the wineries, but is so important to ramping out the economy, providing good jobs and providing resiliency,” Owen said.

The group visited a variety of stops over about three hours. First they went to Steve Sando’s Rancho Gordo store at 1925 Yajome St., known for its wide selection of beans and other goods. They moved on to the new roastery of Ohm Coffee Roasters at 849 Jackson St., where founder Derek Bromley provided the group with canned cold brew and talked about how the space will be used, including how it may be able to tap into Napa’s tourism industry.

Make it in Napa survey finds space is generally unaffordable for Napa creatives The Make it in Napa initiative, after surveying over 200 local creatives, is moving on to identify possible solutions for housing and space needs for Napa's artists and makers.

Tour members continued on to the Vine Trail segment near Jackson Street to take a look at the Rail Arts District and talk with representatives Chuck McMinn and Steven Miller, and hear their vision of the neighborhood.

The next stop was Studio Roeper on Action Avenue, where Florian Roeper leads the production of luxury artisan tables. And the group finished its stroll at the St. Clair Brown Winery and Brewery, also on Action Avenue, where they received a tour of the buildings.

Owen said at a Napa City Council meeting last week that the city is currently trying to enhance the branding of Napa Makes to build excitement about that sector of the economy. The ideal end result of supporting creatives, she said, is that it helps diversify the local economy, which would bring greater resilience when disasters, such as wildfires and the pandemic, threaten local tourism.

Owen also said she’s been trying to foster connections among the makers themselves, and between makers and the wider community. The city’s economic development division is also working to better support businesses in their ability to get through needed city processes and permitting.