With the National Weather Service issuing a flash flood watch for Friday night, the city of Napa planned to open a sandbag station at 3 p.m. Friday and keep it open Saturday, its regularly scheduled date.
The station will be located at Memorial Stadium, 1340 Menlo Ave., north of Napa High School. The city is providing shovels and bags.
The Weather Service said the storm could drop 1 to 2 inches of rain on the valleys and 2 to 3 inches in the hills. This could create flash flooding affecting small creeks. The Napa River is not forecast to exceed flood stage.
Additionally, a High Wind Warning was issued starting at 3 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday.