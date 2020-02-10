A 20-year-old Napa resident is being held in jail on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was assaulted with a hammer, according to authorities.
Uziel Alejandro Gonzalez was arrested Jan. 25 in connection with an attack on Thomas Richard Wilson, who was hospitalized for a fractured skull and brain swelling, according to a complaint filed by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. Gonzalez, who has been held without bail in the Napa County Jail since his arrest, was arraigned Friday in Napa County Superior Court and is scheduled to enter a plea in a hearing at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Gonzalez was one of three men who entered an occupied home to confront Wilson and ask him for money, the complaint states. Afterward, Gonzalez, who also was carrying a handgun, struck Wilson in the head before fleeing with the other two men, according to the complaint.
After Gonzalez was identified through a photo lineup as the attacker later in the day, sheriff’s deputies found and arrested him in the 1200 block of Soda Canyon Road, north of Napa, the complaint stated.
Gonzalez’ arrest was posted in the Napa jail’s online log on the day of his booking, but the Sheriff’s Office has declined to share details about the case.
