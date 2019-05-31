Gov. Gavin Newsome on Friday appointed Peter Munoa, 50, of Napa, to the State Board of Fire Services.
Munoa has served as deputy chief of the Land Use Planning Program at the Office of the State Fire Marshal since 2014 and has been a Cal Fire firefighter since 1989.
He was battalion chief for Cal Fire in Napa County from 2009 to 2014 and for the County of San Mateo from 2007 to 2009. Munoa served as fire captain at the Napa County Fire Department from 1998 to 2007.
He is general vice president of Cal Fire Local 2881. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Munoa is registered without party preference