Napa Police reported the arrest Saturday morning of a 22-year-old man after stolen property was reportedly found inside a crashed vehicle.
Officers were called to 1500 block of Salvador Avenue at 7 a.m. after a report of a vehicle striking a parked car, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. While en route to the crash scene, police were notified of a theft nearby on Valencia Street.
Police contacted the motorist, Napa resident Tyler Michael Bailey, and found power tools and other items in the vehicle, according Walund. Later, a Valencia Street resident told officers the items in the vehicle Bailey was driving belonged to them, Walund said.
Bailey was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony counts of grand theft and receiving stolen property, as well as violating his probation.