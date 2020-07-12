Napa man arrested after vehicle crashes into building, according to police

A Napa man was arrested after a vehicle crash early Saturday morning that injured his 10-year-old son, according to police.
Officers were called at 1:45 a.m. to the 1700 block of West Imola Avenue, where a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Jose Leonidas Gomez had crashed into a building, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing another man and a boy leave the vehicle, and a child who was admitted shortly afterward at Queen of the Valley Medical Center with a large cut to the forehead said he was in the vehicle and that his father was at the wheel, Walund said.
Gomez, who Walund said was contacted by officers at the crash site, was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of child endangerment and causing injury by driving under the influence, as well as driving without a license and giving false information to police.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.