You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Napa man arrested after vehicle crashes into building, according to police

Napa man arrested after vehicle crashes into building, according to police

{{featured_button_text}}

A Napa man was arrested after a vehicle crash early Saturday morning that injured his 10-year-old son, according to police.

Officers were called at 1:45 a.m. to the 1700 block of West Imola Avenue, where a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Jose Leonidas Gomez had crashed into a building, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing another man and a boy leave the vehicle, and a child who was admitted shortly afterward at Queen of the Valley Medical Center with a large cut to the forehead said he was in the vehicle and that his father was at the wheel, Walund said.

Gomez, who Walund said was contacted by officers at the crash site, was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of child endangerment and causing injury by driving under the influence, as well as driving without a license and giving false information to police.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Napa Library reopens following coronavirus pandemic closure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News