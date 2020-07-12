Napa man arrested after vehicle crashes into building, according to police

Officers were called at 1:45 a.m. to the 1700 block of West Imola Avenue, where a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Jose Leonidas Gomez had crashed into a building, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing another man and a boy leave the vehicle, and a child who was admitted shortly afterward at Queen of the Valley Medical Center with a large cut to the forehead said he was in the vehicle and that his father was at the wheel, Walund said.