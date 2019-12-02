Early Monday morning, a vehicle traveling on South Freeway Drive crashed into the fence separating the road from Highway 29 and got stuck in the mud, Napa Police reported.
Police questioned Angel Montellano-Tellez, 36, who was spotted walking away from the collision, which destroyed approximately 150 feet of freeway fencing, police said.
Montellano-Tellez was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of hit and run and DUI after first being assessed at Queen of the Valley Medical Center. The crash occurred at 1:30 a.m.