A 56-year-old Napa man was arrested Wednesday after Napa Police investigated abuse of a cat that required the pet to be euthanized.
Wrenn Davis Rittenhouse was booked into the Napa County jail Tuesday night for a possible charge of cruelty to an animal. The incident reportedly occurred on the 100 block of Adobe Lane, police said.
Because a previously unreported domestic dispute also occurred, Rittenhouse may also face charges of domestic battery and attempted robbery, police said.
Napa Police were brought into the case early Wednesday morning when they got a report from the Solano-Napa Pet Emergency Clinic in Fairfield that a cat with broken bones had been brought to them Tuesday evening for treatment.
The cat's injuries were so serious that the feline had to be put down, the clinic told police.
In their investigation, Napa Police said they learned that the animal abuse may have occurred about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday on Adobe Lane in Napa.
Rittenhouse was upset with the cat's behavior and beat the animal, police said.
When his partner tried to stop the attack, Wrenn allegedly assaulted the victim and attempted to steal property during the struggle, police said.
The dead cat was brought to the Napa County Sheriff/Coroner's Office for a forensic investigation, police said.
Rittenhouse was being held Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $25,000 bail.