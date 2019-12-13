Napa police arrested a 32-year-old Napa man Wednesday for possible charges of sex crimes involving a minor under the age of 14.
Alberto Diaz Lopez was arrested Wednesday afternoon near his residence on the 2500 block of Laurel Street, police said.
He was booked into the Napa County jail for multiple possible sex charge involving a minor.
At the same time, the Napa Special Investigations Bureau is conducting a drug investigation involving Lopez. A search of his apartment resulted in the seizure of approximately $5,000 in cash and cocaine possessed for sale, the bureau reported.
NSIB said it would request drug charges against Lopez.